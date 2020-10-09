Today
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, 11 a.m., ESPNU
N.C. State at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m., FOX
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network alternate
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC
Duke at Syracuse, 11:30 a.m., FSN
The Citadel at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas-San Antonio at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., FSN
Kansas State at TCU, 3 p.m., FOX
Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Alabama at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., ESPN
Temple at Navy, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Florida State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC
Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., FSN
Miami at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN
