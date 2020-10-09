No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt tries to strip the ball from Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec in last week's UNC win. This week, both teams are home for televised games. [MICHAEL DWYER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Dwyer

Today

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, 11 a.m., ESPNU

N.C. State at Virginia, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Oklahoma vs. Texas, 11 a.m., FOX

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

LSU at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network alternate

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC

Duke at Syracuse, 11:30 a.m., FSN

The Citadel at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Texas-San Antonio at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss, 3 p.m., FSN

Kansas State at TCU, 3 p.m., FOX

Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss, 5 p.m., ESPN

Temple at Navy, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Florida State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBC

Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., FSN

Miami at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN

