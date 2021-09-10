Today
Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
North Dakota at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
UTEP at Boise State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Western Kentucky at Army, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
Alabama State at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Indiana State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN
South Carolina at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FS1
Youngstown State at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
Florida at South Florida, noon, ABC
Purdue at UConn, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Air Force at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Ball State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
California at TCU, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado vs. Texas A&M (in Denver), 2:30 p.m., FOX
UAB at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Houston at Rice, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Appalachian State at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1
N.C. State at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN
Howard at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Idaho at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Washington at Michigan, 7 p.m., ABC
Vanderbilt at Colorado State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., FOX
UNLV at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hawaii at Oregon State, 10 p.m., FS1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.