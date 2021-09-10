Marshall Navy Football

Navy cheerleaders hope the Midshipmen ground Air Force on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. If so, it will be the ninth straight time that the home team has won in the series. [TERRANCE WILLIAMS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Terrance Williams

Today

Kansas at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

North Dakota at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

UTEP at Boise State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday

Western Kentucky at Army, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN

Alabama State at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Indiana State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN

South Carolina at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FS1

Youngstown State at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN

Florida at South Florida, noon, ABC

Purdue at UConn, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Air Force at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ball State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN

California at TCU, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado vs. Texas A&M (in Denver), 2:30 p.m., FOX

UAB at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mercer at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Houston at Rice, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Appalachian State at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1

N.C. State at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN

Howard at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Idaho at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Washington at Michigan, 7 p.m., ABC

Vanderbilt at Colorado State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Utah at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., FOX

UNLV at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Hawaii at Oregon State, 10 p.m., FS1

