Tulsa Oklahoma St Football

The Oklahoma State Cowboys ride into Boise State on Saturday night with hopes of breaking the Broncos. [SUE OGROCKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sue Ogrocki

Today

Central Florida at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

Boston College at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Cincinnati at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Hampton at Howard, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Michigan State at Miami, 11 a.m., ABC

Nebraska at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Northern Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

UConn at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Virginia Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1

Purdue at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

Alabama at Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Florida State at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Kent State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

SMU at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Tulsa at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Southern California at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Colorado State at Toledo, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at Memphis, 3 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN

Utah at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Auburn at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Central Michigan at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Utah State at Air Force, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Stanford at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Tulane at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1

Iowa State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

San Jose State at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.