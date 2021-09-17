Today
Central Florida at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Boston College at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Cincinnati at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Buffalo, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Hampton at Howard, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Michigan State at Miami, 11 a.m., ABC
Nebraska at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX
New Mexico at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Northern Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
UConn at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Virginia Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., FS1
Purdue at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Alabama at Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Florida State at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Kent State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
SMU at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Tulsa at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Southern California at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Colorado State at Toledo, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Southern at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Mississippi State at Memphis, 3 p.m., ESPN2
South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN
Utah at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Auburn at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Central Michigan at LSU, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Utah State at Air Force, 6:30 p.m., FS2
Stanford at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Tulane at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
Iowa State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
San Jose State at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m., FS1
