Doege, RBs shine, West Virginia beats E. Kentucky 56-10

West Virginia and running back Alec Sinkfield, after beating Eastern Kentucky 56-10 two weeks ago, travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday. [WILLIAM WOTRING/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 William Wotring

Today

Middle Tennessee State at Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

Saturday

Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Georgia State at Charlotte, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 11 a.m., FSN

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX

Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network

Central Florida at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC

Iowa State at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Tulane at Southern Miss, 1:30 p.m., MSG

Army at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Tulsa at Arkansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC Network

Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

South Florida at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Texas State at Boston College, 5 p.m., FSN

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida State at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate

N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Troy at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

