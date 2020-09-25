Today
Middle Tennessee State at Texas-San Antonio, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Georgia State at Charlotte, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 11 a.m., FSN
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FOX
Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Central Florida at East Carolina, 11 a.m., ABC
Iowa State at TCU, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Tulane at Southern Miss, 1:30 p.m., MSG
Army at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Texas at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Tulsa at Arkansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
UTEP at Louisiana-Monroe, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC Network
Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network
South Florida at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Texas State at Boston College, 5 p.m., FSN
Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN
Florida State at Miami, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Kansas at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network alternate
N.C. State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Troy at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.