--
Today
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN
Duke at Charlotte, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPN
South Dakota State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
Army at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Fordham at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
Holy Cross at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Kansas State vs. Stanford (in Arlington), 11 a.m., FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Tulane at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC
Penn State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX
Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN
Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta), 2:30 p.m., ABC
Indiana at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Marshall at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
West Virginia at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Central Michigan at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FOX
Oregon State at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1
Syracuse at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
Clemson vs. Georgia (Charlotte, N.C.), 6:30 p.m., ABC
Florida Atlantic at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Kent State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU
LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FOX
Arizona vs. BYU (Las Vegas), 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Nevada at California, 9:30 p.m., FS1
New Mexico State at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sunday
Florida A&M vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Grambling at Tennessee State, 3 p.m., NFL Network
Cramton Bowl: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
--
Monday
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta), 7 p.m., ESPN
