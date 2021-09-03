Notre Dame North Carolina Football

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, who ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns, and the Fighting Irish face Florida State on Sunday. [GERRY BROOME/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gerry Broome

--

Today

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Charlotte, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPN

South Dakota State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

Army at Georgia State, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Fordham at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN

Holy Cross at UConn, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Kansas State vs. Stanford (in Arlington), 11 a.m., FS1

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Tulane at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC

Penn State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX

Western Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN

Alabama vs. Miami (Atlanta), 2:30 p.m., ABC

Indiana at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Marshall at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

West Virginia at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Central Michigan at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FOX

Oregon State at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1

Syracuse at Ohio, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN

Clemson vs. Georgia (Charlotte, N.C.), 6:30 p.m., ABC

Florida Atlantic at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Texas-San Antonio at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Kent State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU

LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FOX

Arizona vs. BYU (Las Vegas), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Nevada at California, 9:30 p.m., FS1

New Mexico State at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sunday

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Grambling at Tennessee State, 3 p.m., NFL Network

Cramton Bowl: Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

--

Monday

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta), 7 p.m., ESPN

