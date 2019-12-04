ROSEMONT, Ill. — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been selected as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
No. 2 Ohio State boasts the country’s No. 1 defense, with Young leading the way. The junior has a school-record 16½ sacks — the most by a Big Ten player in 21 years — and 30½ in three seasons. Young was also named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day was chosen Coach of the Year by media, while Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was picked by the Big Ten’s coaches in voting announced Tuesday by the conference.
South Carolina's Hilinski
undergoes knee surgery
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.
A release from the school Tuesday stated that a surgery date for the 6-foot-3 freshman starter has not yet been scheduled, but he is expected to be fully healthy when the Gamecocks start offseason workouts next month.
Hilinski started the final 11 games when senior starter Jake Bentley injured his foot in the opener and was lost for the year. Bentley announced Monday he was leaving South Carolina to play a final college season elsewhere.
Hilinski threw for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He was first among Southeastern Conference freshmen with 214 passing yards a game. Hilinski also set a school record by throwing 180 passes without an interception.
Cyclones, Campbell
agree to extension
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have agreed on a one-year contract extension through 2025.
The Cyclones announced Tuesday that Campbell has been locked up for the next six seasons, ending speculation he would be a candidate for any number of job openings. Terms were not disclosed.
Iowa State, picked third in the Big 12 preseason poll, finished the regular season at 7-5 — though three of those losses came to ranked opponents by just four combined points.
Iowa State and Campbell agreed to a six-year, $22.5 million contract in 2017 and extended that deal by a year last December.
Campbell has led the Cyclones to three straight winning seasons for the first time in over four decades, prompting rumors that he might be poised to leave Ames for a more prestigious program. The speculation could potentially hurt recruiting, with the first signing day of this cycle coming in two weeks.
Jacksonville discontinues
its football program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University has decided to discontinue its football program.
The school made the announcement Tuesday, saying it spent more than a year evaluating its athletic department and exploring ways to position itself for long-term growth and success.
Athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert says “ultimately, one option stood out as the best path forward for Jacksonville athletics as a whole. ... It’s clear the resources required to support our football program outweigh the benefits to the overall athletics department and the university."
The Dolphins have participated in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League since 1998. They finished 3-9 this season, the fourth under coach Ian Shields.
The school is offering full tuition scholarships to every football player who chooses to stay at Jacksonville University until graduation. The university also will honor the contracts of all football coaches and assist in their job searches.
South Florida expects
quick search for coach
TAMPA, Fla. — South Florida athletic director Michael Kelly hopes to have a new football coach hired before the national early signing date of Dec. 18.
Charlie Strong was fired Sunday, two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a lopsided loss to intrastate rival UCF.
"We understand the urgency of it," Kelly said Monday. "I also don't want to pin ourselves in on that. We're going to work fast. If we get done faster, great. If we don't, we don't. But that is clearly a timeline that we expected. We certainly knew that's a key part of it. So, we hope to hit it."
Strong went 21-16 in three seasons but was 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories.
Kelly plans to consider candidates with head coaching experience, as well as assistants. He said the buyout clause on Strong’s contract "is considerable" but will not deter the search process.
"We're safely planted in the top half of the American Conference in term of what we have in our salaries," Kelly said. "We'll be prepared to go into the marketplace with a competitive salary offer."
USF hired Strong, who previously had head coaching jobs at Texas and Louisville, to replace Willie Taggart when the former Bulls coach left for Oregon after the 2016 season.
