WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nate Wiggins broke up Sam Hartman's fourth-down pass in the end zone to help No. 5 Clemson hold off No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime on Saturday.
Wiggins had been targeted frequently by Hartman and the Wake Forest receivers but came through to knock away Hartman's final ball for A.T. Perry. He fell to the end zone turf, then sprung up to join his team in celebration after a wild shootout between the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic Division Demon Deacons and the preseason league favorite Tigers.
“We’ll get this defense fixed,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on the ESPN postgame interview. "But man, this offense … all the big plays, they never flinched. That’s what it’s all about. I’m just really proud of them. they grew up a little bit tonight.”
D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns to lead Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC), including the go-ahead score over the middle to Davis Allen to start the second overtime.
The Tigers also came up with a few key plays defensively at big moments late to take some pressure off an injury-battered secondary, including Tyler Davis teaming with linemate Myles Murphy to sack Hartman on a potentially winning Wake Forest drive that had neared midfield late in regulation.
Hartman threw for 337 yards and a program-record six touchdowns for Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1), including two each to Jahmal Banks and Donavon Greene.
• No. 4 Michigan 34, Maryland 27: Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns and Michigan topped Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Corum, who tied the school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn a week earlier, had a career-high 30 carries. He became the first Michigan back to rush for 200 yards since Karan Higdon in 2017.
J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 26 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
Taulia Tagovailoa completed 20 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice for the Terrapins (3-1, 0-1).
• No. 14 Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14: James Franklin’s Nittany Lions beat Central Michigan in nearly every column to lead Penn State’s win.
Sean Clifford completed 22 of 34 passes for 217 yards and accounted for four touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, who forced four turnovers to keep the game out of reach.
The Chippewas (1-3) were still able to drive the ball on the ground and in the air, racking up 363 yards. Mistakes kept them out of the end zone for much of the day, however.
Tight end Brenton Strange caught two touchdowns for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) who steadily pulled away.
• No. 15 Oregon 44, Washington State 41: Quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 left to give Oregon its first lead as the Ducks scored three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State.
Washington State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) had taken a 34-22 lead with just over six minutes left, but the Ducks (3-1, 1-0) broke through on offense to secure the victory.
Mase Funa iced the game for Oregon when he intercepted a pass by Cameron Ward and ran it back for a touchdown with a minute remaining.
Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
• Texas Tech 37, No. 22 Texas 34: Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over Texas after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds.
Texas' Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 1-yard line before Wolff's winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought they had their first home win over Texas (2-2, 0-1) since Michael Crabtree's last-second catch 14 years ago.
• Middle Tennessee 45, No. 25 Miami 31: Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned Miami for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents.
England-Chisholm caught two passes — the first of them being a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other being the 98-yarder in the fourth — to help the Blue Raiders (3-1) seal the upset.
Cunningham completed 16 of 25 passes for Middle Tennessee State, including a 69-yard scoring throw to Elijah Metcalf. Cunningham and Frank Peasant also ran for scores for the Blue Raiders, and defensive end Zaylin Wood returned an interception for a touchdown.
Key’Shawn Smith returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown for Miami (2-2), which turned the ball over on its first three possessions and never escaped the early hole it dug.
• Samford 35, Western Carolina 12: Michael Hiers passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns to propel Samford to a victory over Western Carolina.
Hiers completed 24 of 30 passes with an interception for Samford (3-1) in a Southern Conference opener.
Hiers opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Judd Cockett midway through the first quarter. He upped the Bulldogs' lead to 14-0 with a 34-yard strike to Chandler Smith early in the second quarter.
Richard McCollum kicked four field goals for Western Carolina (2-2).
• Jacksonville State 52, Nicholls 21: Zion Webb passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Jacksonville State beat Nicholls 52-21.
Webb completed 9 of 11 passes for 252 yards — including TD passes of 76 yards to Sean Brown and 70 yards to Sterling Galban — and added seven carries for 79 yards.
Al’Dontre Davis caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kohen Granier for Nicholls (0-4) to make it 7-7 with 3:26 to go in the period but Matt LaRoche answered with a 46-yard scoring run less than a minute later and the Gamecocks (4-1) led the rest of the way.
• Prairie View A&M 25, Alabama State 15: Trazon Connley was 14-of-19 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores to lead the Panthers (3-1, 2-0 SWAC).
Jacory Merritt ran 17 times for 143 yards for the Hornets (2-2, 0-1).
• Florida A&M 38, Alabama A&M 25: Jeremy Moussa's 323 yards passing included 138 yards and three touchdowns to Jah'marae Sheread for the Rattlers (2-2, 1-1 SWAC). Xavier Lankford's 11 carries netted 81 yards for the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1).
