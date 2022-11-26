STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — This is what Sean Clifford came back for. The atmosphere, the camaraderie and most importantly, the wins.
Penn State’s four-year starter, who opted to return for his sixth and final collegiate season, threw four touchdown passes to lead the No. 11 Nittany Lions over Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
Afterward, the program’s longest-tenured quarterback made a victory lap with his teammates, high-fiving and hugging fans who watched him lift the Nittany Lions out of danger with two masterful, late scoring drives to swat down the comeback-minded Spartans.
Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP), who won 10 games for the fourth time under coach James Franklin.
Penn State evened the all-time series with the Spartans at 18-18-1, but needed a fourth-quarter push to do so.
The Spartans (5-7, 3-6) were down a handful of players due to injuries and suspensions; seven of those suspended in the melee after the Michigan game on Oct. 29 were charged Wednesday.
Penn State held Michigan State to just eight rushing yards and was up 14-3 at halftime. But the Spartans cut Penn State’s lead to 21-16 with 10:52 to play after quarterback Payton Thorne led back-to-back 10- and 11-play touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters.
• No. 14 Utah 63, Colorado 21: Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and No. 14 Utah routed Colorado 63-21 on Saturday night to remain in the chase for the last spot into the conference championship.
The Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 14 CFP) entered the weekend with an outside shot at earning a spot. But things have fallen nicely into place. No. 17 UCLA did its part for Utah by knocking off Cal on Friday. Then, the big assist — No. 22 Oregon State coming back to beat 10th-ranked Oregon.
All that remains is No. 12 Washington to win at Washington State later Saturday. That would create a three-way logjam between the Utes, Ducks and Huskies. Utah’s league opponents would have the highest combined winning percentage in conference games and give the Utes the final spot. No. 5 USC already has a spot for next Friday's game in Las Vegas.
The Utes built a 42-0 halftime lead and steadily started sprinkling in their backups. It didn't slow the Utes, who had 662 total yards of offense. Jackson scored on runs of 10, 2 and 66 yards.
• James Madison 47, No. 23 Coastal Carolina 7: James Madison came away with no doubt about who the Sun Belt Conference's East Division champion is.
Todd Centeio threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth and James Madison (8-3, 6-2) dominated in every phase, outgaining the Chanticleers 502 yards to 183.
The Chanticleers (9-2, 6-2) were the first visitor in the AP Top 25 to ever play at Bridgeforth Stadium, but they did so without starting quarterback Grayson McCall. Their only score came on their second drive on Jarrett Guest's 34-yard pass to Tyson Mobley.
ames Madison trailed 7-6 before Centeio hit a wide open Reggie Brown for a 34-yard TD on its second drive of the second quarter to put the Dukes ahead. He then hit Devin Ravenel in the back of the end zone from 26 yards on the next drive. On the play, Ravenel made a dazzling catch over the top of the defender in very tight coverage.
