LAWRENCE, Kan. — Max Duggan almost single-handedly carried TCU to wins in its first four games. Against Kansas, another threat emerged for the Horned Frogs, and that should concern defensive coordinators across the Big 12.
Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 24-yarder to Quinten Johnston with 1:36 left to cap a wild second half, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday.
The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are out to their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeatens.
Duggan found Johnston 14 times for 206 yards, the most by a TCU receiver since 2016. Johnston entered Saturday with 12 catches for 114 yards and no touchdowns over four games.
“We had a plan from the end of the last game until now and that was to play fast,” Johnston said. “As receivers, we’ve got to get the ball and get as many yards up the field. I wouldn’t say that was the best of our ability, but we did enough to win."
The Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) got their first points on Jacob Borcila’s 40-yard field goal one play after Daniels injured his shoulder.
• No. 3 Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20: C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes as Ohio State coasted to a win over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) scored on their opening drive for the fifth straight game when Marvin Harrison Jr. caught his first of three touchdowns.
Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3) have lost four straight after winning their first two games this season.
• No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31: Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech.
Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton got his first career start in place of Donovan Smith. He completed 39 of 62 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2).
• No. 18 42 UCLA, No. 11 Utah 32: Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA's career leader in passing touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career high 198 yards and the Bruins defeated Utah.
Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for the first time since 2005, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly's five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.
Thompson-Robinson's only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Clark Phillips III and returned 80 yards for a touchdown.
Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1).
• No. 24 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24: Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as No. 24 Cincinnati held off South Florida 28-24 on Saturday.
McClelland's 35-yard touchdown run with 9:24 remaining put the Bearcats ahead to stay, helping them extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 30 games. Only Clemson’s 37-game streak is longer.
Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0) has won 18 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents.
• Samford 28, Wofford 14: Michael Hiers threw for two touchdowns, and Samford's defense kept Wofford in check for a win, the 16th-straight loss for the Terriers.
It was a disappointing debut for Wofford head coach Shawn Watson, who stepped up from offensive coordinator after Josh Conklin resigned on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) limited the Terriers (0-6, 0-3) to 36 yards in the first half and took a 14-0 lead on Jay Stanton's 1-yard run and a 6-yard reception by Kendall Watson. Those drives only covered 48 and 47 yards, respectively.
Hiers connected with D.J. Rias for a 54-yard score in the third quarter and Jaylan Thomas burst 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7.
• Alabama A&M 37, Grambling State 31: Donovan Eaglin ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the second overtime, and Alabama A&M beat Grambling.
In the first overtime, Julian Calvez threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Noah Bean for Grambling. Alabama A&M answered with Quincy Casey's 7-yard TD pass to Keenan Hambrick. Eaglin scored on third-and-goal from the 2. Dre’shuwn Terry sacked Calvez on fourth-and-10 to end it.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat the Tigers for the first time since 2013 and ended a five-game losing streak in the series.
Grambling (1-5, 0-3) tied the game at 24 with 29 seconds left in regulation when Calvez led a 10-play, 71-yard drive capped by Maurice Washington's 6-yard touchdown run.
• Jackson State 26, Alabama State 12: Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a win over Alabama State.
Sanders, who was 30 of 46 for 332 yards passing, connected with Willie Gaines for 35 yards, Kevin Coleman Jr. for 25 and JD Martin for 16.
The 12-straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0) spoiled Homecoming for the Hornets (3-3, 1-2) and matched their best start since 1996.
The Tigers had 441 yards of offense and converted 9 of 15 third-down attempts while Alabama State had 177 yards and was just 4 of 12 on third down.
• UAB 41, Middle Tennessee 14: DeWayne McBride ran for 120 yards with three first-half touchdowns, UAB rolled up 303 yards on the ground, and the Blazers routed Middle Tennessee 41-14 on Saturday.
McBride scored on runs of 5, 1 and 27 yards and Trea Shropshire caught an 88-yard TD pass from Dylan Hopkins in a 38-point first-half onslaught for UAB (3-2, 1-1 Conference USA).
Hopkins completed 17 of 27 passes for 278 yards.
Chase Cunningham was 26-of-43 passing for 196 yards for the Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2).
• Kennesaw State 40, UNA 34: North Alabama had many chances to win its ASUN opener. But the double-overtime thriller eventually went the way of the Owls.
The Lions' defense didn't allow a 100-yard rusher, but quarterback Noah Walters threw two interceptions.
Takairee Kenebrew caught four passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns for UNA (1-4, 0-1).
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.