COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Haynes King threw for a career-high 364 yards and three long touchdowns to lead No. 6 Texas A&M to a 31-0 win over Sam Houston Saturday in a game that included an almost three-hour weather delay.
King, who was named the starter last week after beating out two others in camp for the job, threw touchdown passes of 66, 63 and 43 yards. He also threw two interceptions.
It was King’s first game back since breaking his leg in the second game last season.
“That’s a solid performance and he can play better than that,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I thought he threw accurately downfield.”
Ainias Smith had six receptions for a career-high 164 yards with two touchdowns and Devon Achane ran for a score to help Texas A&M to the victory.
“On the defensive side, I felt like they played well," Smith said. “Sticking to the offensive side, we need to go ahead and execute a whole lot better.”
The Aggies were up 17-0 at halftime when the game was suspended due to lightning in the area at 1 p.m. Neither team returned to the field after halftime and a message was posted on the video boards telling fans that the game was suspended and to seek shelter.
Smith said the delay helped the team refocus to close out the game on a high note.
“No disrespect to those other guys, but we were just trying to drill," he said. “We weren’t trying to play no games and that’s what it was."
• No. 8 Michigan 51, Colorado State 7: Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance, completing 9-of-18 passes for just 136 yards. The Big Ten championship winning quarterback and team captain didn't hold back, making it clear he was surprised coach Jim Harbaugh chose to split who takes the first snap over the first two weeks.
With McNamara under center, the Wolverines stalled at the Rams 13, 8 and 16 and settled for field goals in the first half. J.J. McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play — running for a 20-yard score and going 4 of 4 for 30 yards through the air.
• No. 9 Oklahoma 45, UTEP 13: Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as No. 9 Oklahoma rolled past UTEP for Brent Venables’ first career victory as a head coach. Venables was a full-time assistant for the previous 26 years in stints at Kansas State, Oklahoma and Clemson. He took over for the Sooners after Lincoln Riley left to take the Southern California job last December and brought energy and hope to a stunned fanbase.
Gabriel, a transfer from Central Florida, connected on 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards. Eric Gray rushed for 102 yards, Brayden Willis caught two touchdown passes and Marcus Major rushed for two scores.
• No. 13 NC State 21, Eastern Carolina 20: Eastern Carolina missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go. N.C. State went from up 14 in the third quarter to barely hanging on thanks to a pair of plays that weren't even in its control. The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one.
Owen Daffer had a shot at redemption after he pulled a tying extra point wide left after Rahjai Harris' short touchdown run with 2:58 left.
• No. 16 Miami 70, Bethune-Cookman 13: Henry Parrish rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns as No. 16 Miami downed Bethune-Cookman in Mario Cristobal’s debut as coach of the Hurricanes. Thaddeus Franklin rushed for two scores, while Devon Perry and Terrell Walden II also ran for touchdowns for the Hurricanes (1-0).
Gilbert Frierson had an interception return for a score, while Xavier Restrepo and Michael Redding III caught the TD passes from Tyler Van Dyke — who completed 13 of 16 passes for 193 yards.
• No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA 35: Houston quarterback Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run as the 24th-ranked Cougars escaped over UTSA in three overtimes at the Alamodome.
Per NCAA rules for a third overtime, Tune’s winning run was a 2-point conversion. The Roadrunners were unable to match the score as their final pass floated out of bounds. Houston rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to snap UTSA’s 10-game home winning streak.
--
State
• Jacksonville State 35, Davidson 17: Quarterback Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State.
Webb finished 9-of-20 passing for 158 yards and an interception. He carried seven times for 55 yards rushing. Matt LaRoche led the Gamecocks with 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Jacksonville State (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first 6:06 of the second quarter, with Webb accounting for all three scores.
• South Alabama 48, Nicholls 7: Quarterback Bradley Carter was 17-of-25 for 260 yards and three touchdowns through the air as South Alabama cruised.
Bradley, a transfer from Toledo, played only three quarters. La’Damian Webb had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Jalen Wayne had three receptions for 98 yards with two touchdowns. South Alabama finished with 508 yards total offense.
