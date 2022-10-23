CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei tapped backup Cade Klubnik on the helmet and gave him a final piece of advice before the freshman headed to the field with No. 5 Clemson down 21-10 in the third quarter.
“You're ready for this,” Uiagalelei said.
Clemson's starter was right. Klubnik, the five-star newcomer, led the fifth-ranked Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.
Will Shipley scored twice on the ground, including the go-ahead 50-yard TD run with less than 12 minutes to go. Shipley also had a career-high 172 yards rushing.
Clemson (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied from 14-points down in the first half for its 14th straight win overall, an ACC-record setting 38th straight home victory, and maintained control of the ACC Atlantic Division as the league's last unbeaten.
And it likely wouldn't have happened without Klubnik's steady hand in the final 20 minutes.
Uiagalelei had his worst game of the season with two interceptions — he had two in the first seven games — and a fumble that Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) returned for a 90-yard scoop and score as the Tigers fell behind 21-7.
Klubnik's spark was immediate. He led a 15-play, 80-yard drive finished by Phil Mafah's 1-yard bull rush.
After a Syracuse punt, Klubnik opened the next series with an 11-yard run before Shipley's game winner to go up 22-21 that sent him into the stands with his own Lambeau Leap.
• No. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10: Once Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud found his rhythm in the second half Saturday, the Hawkeyes couldn’t keep a lid on one of the flashiest offenses in the nation.
Stroud threw second-half touchdowns to four different receivers, and the Buckeyes capitalized on six Iowa turnovers in a thumping.
Tanner McCalister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.
Miyan Williams rushed for a first-half touchdown, and Stroud threw to Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Mitch Rossi for scores in the second half.
• No. 10 Oregon 45, No. 9 UCLA 30: Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon handed UCLA its first loss of the season with a victory.
The win extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 23 games, matching a school record. It is the third-best active home streak in the nation. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play.
UCLA (6-1, 3-1) hasn't defeated the Ducks since 2017.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, is a mobile threat who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. He completed 21 of 28 passes against the Bruins.
• No. 11 Oklahoma State 41, No. 20 Texas 34: Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and Oklahoma State defeated Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12).
Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field.
Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1), which bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU the previous week.
• No. 21 Cincinnati 29, SMU 27: Style points were in short supply when Cincinnati held on to beat SMU.
Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati broke up a game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes.
Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 American), who won their 19th in a row against American Athletic Conference opponents.
Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU (3-4, 1-2) within two, but Preston Stone’s 2-point conversion pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. in the near corner of the end zone was incomplete.
• Southeastern Louisiana 31, Jacksonville State 14: Cephus Johnson III passed for 76 yards and two touchdowns, Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for 74 yards and a score and Southeastern Louisiana scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat Jacksonville State.
Johnson found Ivan Drobocky wide open in the end zone for a 5-yard score and the 2-point conversion put the Lions ahead 21-14 to start the fourth. Washington's 2-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left capped a seven-play drive that took nearly three minutes off the clock.
Johnson also carried it 11 times for 91 yards for SE Louisiana (4-3).
Zion Webb was just 10 of 22 for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Jacksonville State (6-2).
• Samford 55, East Tennessee State 45: Michael Hiers passed for 446 yards and four touchdowns and added 2-yard scoring run to help Samford beat East Tennessee State 55-45 Saturday night.
Hiers completed 45 of 51 passes with no interceptions and finished with 50 yards rushing on 13 carries. Kendall Watson had 11 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown and Chandler Smith, who also finished with 11 catches, had 97 yards receiving — including a 5-yard TD that gave Samford (6-1, 4-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good at 31-24 late in the second quarter.
Tyler Riddell threw completed 25 of 43 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns for ETSU (3-5, 1-5).
Samford finished with 34 first downs and 609 total yards.
• Eastern Kentucky 56, North Alabama 53: Parker McKinney threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds remaining for his fifth touchdown toss of the game to give Eastern Kentucky a 56-53 win over North Alabama on Saturday.
North Alabama (1-6, 0-3 ASUN) had taken a 53-49 lead with 1:13 remaining after Noah Walters passed to Demarcus Lacey and Takairee Kennebrew for TDs under four minutes apart.
Walters threw for 215 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. ShunDerrick Powell rushed for 218 yards on 29 carries with three scores for North Alabama.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.