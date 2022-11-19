WACO, Texas — Fourth-ranked TCU had players shuffling on and off the field as the final seconds were ticking off the clock. Kicker Griffin Kell was the last one to get into place.
Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the game's final play, and TCU beat Baylor 29-28 on Saturday, scoring nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River.
Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run to cap a 90-yard drive with 2:07 left to get the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt.
Blake Shapen was 21-of-30 passing for 269 yards and a score for Baylor (6-5, 4-4).
• No. 2 Ohio State 43, Maryland 30: Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of Ohio State’s victory to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Just before Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) and Maryland (6-5, 3-5) kicked off, third-ranked Michigan edged Illinois on a late field goal. The Buckeyes then had plenty of problems of their own against the Terrapins. Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime.
• No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17: Jake Moody made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left, lifting the Wolverines over Illinois.
Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP) played much of the second half without star running back Blake Corum, who hurt his left knee after being tackled just before halftime and had only one carry in the second half.
The Fighting Illini (7-4, 5-3) took a 17-10 lead late in the third quarter on Chase Brown's 37-yard touchdown run. But the couldn't build on it.
• No. 9 Clemson 40, Miami 10: The Tigers finished off a perfect regular-season conference run.
DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third while Clemson's defense limited Miami to 98 yards, its fewest this season.
The Tigers (10-1, 8-0) have won at least 10 games in 12 straight seasons.
• No. 11 Penn State 55, Rutgers 10: James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game.
Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return.
Freshman Nick Singleton scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, Kobe King gave Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) the lead for good.
• Georgia Tech 21, No. 13 North Carolina 17: Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points.
Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-0 late in the first half, but started to methodically move the ball. All three of its scoring drives were for 68-plus yards and culminated with rushing touchdowns.
North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) was riding a six-game winning streak.
• Navy 17, No. 17 UCF 14: Fullback Daba Fofana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat UCF without completing a pass.
Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt.
The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC.
• No. 18 Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0: Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College.
The Fighting Irish (8-3) won their ninth straight against Boston College (3-8).
• No. 19 Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31: Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game.
Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular season finale at home against Kansas.
West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) failed to become bowl eligible for the second time under fourth-year coach Neal Brown.
• No. 20 Florida State 49, Louisiana 17: Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward each had a pair of touchdown runs in the first half and Florida State ran for 251 yards.
Florida State (8-3) scored a season high in points, surpassed 200 rushing yards for a sixth straight time and picked up its fourth straight double-digit victory.
Louisiana (5-6) generated just 121 yards in the first half.
• Alabama A&M 24, Texas Southern 20: Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as Alabama A&M rallied to beat Texas Southern in the season finale for both teams.
Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid.
Kevin Harris scored on a 1-yard run and Andrew Body threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to AJ Bennett for Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4) in the third quarter and 39 yards to Randy Masters that made it 20-3 with 13:29 to play.
• South Alabama 27, Southern Miss 20: Carter Bradley threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Jaguars' fourth consecutive win and seventh in the last eight games.
Freshman Braylon McReynolds ran for 102 yards on 15 carries and added three receptions for 66 yards in his first career start for South Alabama (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt).
Frank Gore Jr. scored on a 7-yard run to give Southern Miss (5-6, 3-4) a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
• Troy 34, Louisiana-Monroe 16: Kimani Vidal rushed for a career-high 242 yards, Antonio Showers returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown.
Vidal's fourth career 100-yard game included two touchdown runs of five yards. The first gave the Trojans a 27-3 lead early in the third quarter.
UL Monroe (4-7, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference) managed only 228 yards on offense.
Troy (9-2, 6-1) is tied with South Alabama for first place in the West Division.
• Jacksonville State 40, Central Arkansas 17: Zion Webb passed for 163 yards and ran for 132, leading Jacksonville State to a victory.
Webb threw a 25-yard TD pass to Anwar Lewis in the second quarter and ran for a 2-yard score late in the game.
The Gamecocks (9-2, 5-0 Atlantic Sun) finished first in the conference but are not eligible for the postseason.
Central Arkansas (5-6, 3-2) got 349 yards passing from Will McElvain.
• Memphis 59, North Alabama 0: Eddie Lewis pulled in a 38-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and scored on a 60-yard punt return by diving just inside the pylon as Memphis crushed North Alabama, 59-0 on Saturday to become bowl eligible with its sixth win.
FCS member North Alabama (1-10) lost for the ninth straight game in its season finale. The Tigers (6-5) became bowl eligible for the ninth straight season.
Asa Martin, who went to Austin high school, had two scoring runs for the Tigers.
