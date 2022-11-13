BALTIMORE — Drew Pyne could see Braden Lenzy had beaten his man, and although his pass was a bit underthrown, that only gave the Notre Dame receiver a chance to make one of the season's most spectacular touchdown catches.
Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms in a sensational display, securing one of four touchdown passes by Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame's 35-32 win over Navy on Saturday.
Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame needed all of those TDs to hold off the Midshipmen (3-7), who came storming back while shutting out the Irish in the second half.
Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth straight game. Lenzy's catch, however, was the most impressive highlight. Navy's Mbiti Williams Jr. was positioned between Lenzy and the ball on Pyne's deep pass to the goal line, but Lenzy reached around with both hands and controlled the ball, appearing to pin it against Williams' back.
• No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14: Miyan Williams has been carrying the running game with TreVeyon Henderson injured and already had 147 yards and a touchdown when he had to be carted to the locker room after being tackled late in the first half of Ohio State’s rout of Indiana.
C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes as the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) got back on track after struggling to beat Northwestern on a windy day the previous week.
Stroud was 17-for-28 for 297 yards against the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6).
• No. 12 Clemson 31, Louisville 16: DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville's M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard score as No. 12 Clemson won its 39th straight at home.
The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division — and its spot in the league title game next month — a week ago before their demoralizing, 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame.
But Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4).
• No. 22 UCF 38, No. 16 Tulane 31: John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference.
Plumlee passed for 132 yards and a score as UCF (8-2, 5-1) surpassed 400 yards of offense for the eighth time this season.
Tulane (8-2, 5-1) drove for one final score on Pratt's 6-yard pass to Shae Wyatt.
• UConn 36, No. 19 Liberty 33: Zion Turner connected with Kevens Clercius for a 30-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, leading UConn to a win over Liberty.
With the win, the Huskies (6-5) gained bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015, and fans celebrated by rushing the field.
Turner finished 15-of-21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn’s rushing attack with 104 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Victor Rosa added 10 carries for 62 yards and two scores.
• Samford 35, Chattanooga 24: Michael Hiers threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and Samford won the Southern Conference title with a 35-24 victory over Chattanooga in a match-up between ranked teams.
Samford (9-1, 7-0 Southern Conference), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, collected its first title since 2013.
Ailym Ford and Preston Hutchinson each ran in for scores from short yardage in the third quarter for 12th-ranked Chattanooga (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference).
• Jacksonville State 42, Eastern Kentucky 17: Zion Webb and Pat Jackson both ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky.
Ron Wiggins led the Gamecocks (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Sun) with 139 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Webb had 104 yards on 15 carries.
Parker McKinney completed 26-of-37 passes for 409 yards with a rushing touchdown for the Colonels (6-4, 2-2).
• Florida A&M, 21, Alabama State 14: Kendall Bohler blocked a potential game-winning field goal, scooped up the ball and raced 51 yards for a touchdown as time expired and Florida A&M survived a wild finish.
The Rattlers were up 15-14 when John Jayden lined up for a 52-yard attempt with 2 seconds left. Bohler broke through and Florida A&M (8-2, 6-1 Southwestern Conference) notched its eighth straight win.
Dematrius Davis completed 8-of-13 passes for 83 yards for Alabama State (6-4, 4-3).
• UAB 41, North Texas 21: DeWayne McBride ran for 120 and three touchdowns to set a school record and lead UAB to a win over North Texas (6-5, 5-2).
McBride has a single-season record 17 rushing touchdowns this season.
UAB (5-5, 3-4) piled up 234 of its 505 total yards on the ground.
• Troy 10, Army 9: Carlton Martial became the FBS all-time leader in tackles when the fifth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday after Quinn Maretzki missed a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.
Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing Luke Kuechly's record.
Army (3-6) squandered a 9-0 lead.
• Jackson State 27, Alabama A&M 13: Shedeur Sanders had four touchdown passes and undefeated Jackson State beat Alabama A&M at the Gulf Coast Challenge to earn the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division berth to the league championship game for the second straight season.
The Tigers (10-0, 7-0) are ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll.
The Bulldogs (3-7, 3-4) had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
• South Alabama 38, Texas State 21: Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and South Alabama rolled over Texas State.
Bradley hooked up with Voisin for a 41-yard touchdown on the first possession for South Alabama (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference).
Layne Hatcher got Texas State (3-7, 1-5) on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter.
• Tennessee Tech 35, North Alabama 27: Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for a touchdown and ran for another to help Tennessee Tech beat North Alabama.
David Gist, Justin Pegues and O.J. Ross also ran for a touchdown as Tennessee Tech (4-6) combined for 34 carries for 268 yards and four scores.
Noah Walters was 21-of-36 for 333 yards and two touchdowns for North Alabama (1-9).
