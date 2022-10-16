ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's massive offensive line opened huge holes and its speedy running backs took full advantage.
Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as the fifth-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday.
“I can’t remember back-to-back touchdown runs like that," coach Jim Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football's leaders.
Penn State coach James Franklin lamented that his undersized defensive line did not disrupt the running game.
“Everyone thinks they’re Aaron Donald now and they’re not," Franklin said.
Michigan was dominant for much of the first half, but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.
Despite having only one first down, the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) took a 14-13 lead late in the first half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1-minute, 44-second span.
Penn State went ahead again after the opening drive of the third quarter, but Edwards answered with a 67-yard run on the next play. Edwards darted to the right behind excellent blocking to get to the sideline and used his speed on a cutback that gave the Wolverines a 24-17 lead with a 2-point conversion.
• No. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State 40: Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and TCU beat Oklahoma State in a matchup of the Big 12's last remaining undefeated teams Saturday.
Horned Frogs fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.
The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.
Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown's fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.
• No. 18 Syracuse 24, No. 15 NC State 9: Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late, and Syracuse beat North Carolina State to remain unbeaten and become eligible for the postseason.
Syracuse (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started a season with six wins for just the third time since 1935.
• Oklahoma 52, No. 19 Kansas 42: Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back after a concussion, and the Sooners defeated Kansas to end their three-game losing streak.
Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of Oklahoma's loss to TCU on October 1, and the team's offense had sputtered in nearly seven quarters without him heading into the Kansas game. But a week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) exploded for 701 yards against the Jayhawks.
Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and caught two touchdown passes for Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) lost their second straight and missed out on the chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
• No. 22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21: No. 22 Texas, trailing struggling Iowa State in the fourth quarter, rallied to win.
Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead, 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy with 4:43 remaining. Linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers, including a fumble recovery with 2:28 to play.
Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards, his fifth straight game exceeding 100, against the Big 12's top defense.
The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak against Iowa State and handed the Cyclones (3-4, 0-4) their fourth straight defeat.
Texas went 5-7 a year ago, Steve Sarkisian's first as coach. The Longhorns have worked to make wouldn't happen this fall.
• Alabama State 24, Mississippi Valley State 9: Myles Crawley threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead Alabama State to a victory over winless Mississippi Valley State.
Crawley tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech late in the first quarter and added a 36-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hixon with 7:28 remaining. Ja’Won Howell had a 2-yard touchdown run for Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Jamari Jones threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jacory Rankin with 14 seconds to play for Mississippi Valley State (0-7, 0-4). Caleb Johnson had 70 yards rushing on 19 carries.
• UAB 34, Charlotte 20: DeWayne McBride and quarterback Dylan Hopkins combined to rush for 240 yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns and UAB downed upset-minded Charlotte.
McBride's 13-yard scoring run with 12:24 to play put the Blazers (4-2, 2-1 Conference USA) back in front 27-20 after the 2-point conversion. After forcing the 49ers (1-6, 0-3) to punt on consecutive possessions, Hopkins sealed it with a 61-yard scoring jaunt with 1:01 left.
McBride had 29 carries for 137 and two scores.
• Troy 17, Texas State 14: Gunnar Watson and Jarret Doege threw touchdown passes and the Troy defense stifled Texas State in the second half to give the Trojans a victory, their fourth straight.
The Bobcats took a 14-10 lead as Layne Hatcher connected with Lincoln Pare for a 64-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half. Texas State (3-4, 1-2) only had 41 yards on its final five drives.
Watson (240) and Doege combined for 299 yards as Troy (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) had 406 yards of offense.
