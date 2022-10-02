FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a 55-24 rout of No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday in a second consecutive loss for new Sooners coach Brent Venables.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, who was ejected for targeting.
Players had to be separated after Hodge's hit while Gabriel stayed down for several minutes, surrounded by the medical staff, before the UCF transfer walked off the field on his own. Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville replaced him.
There was an even longer delay in the fourth quarter when Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off after being immobilized on a stretcher when he was injured in the fourth quarter.
Venables' defense was no match for Duggan and company as Oklahoma lost consecutive regular-season games for just the second time since 1999.
The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) opened conference with a home loss to Kansas State. It's the most points Oklahoma has allowed since a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 national semifinals.
The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber's 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.
• No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14: Michigan scored on four of its first five possessions, then fought off a late Iowa rally for a win.
Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown and the Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1).
• No. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25: Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Oklahoma State beat Baylor in a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game.
Nixon's return started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter. He found an open gap in the middle of the field and then broke free from the grasp of Devyn Bobby at the Oklahoma State 35.
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders continued his outstanding play. He finished 20-of-29 passing for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception and ran 14 times for 75 yards.
• Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10: Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue's lead, and the Boilermakers' defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a victory over Minnesota.
Cam Allen had two of the career-high three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing stretch.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned from a one-game absence for the Boilermakers (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.
• No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21: Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State 31-21 on Saturday.
Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) got within 28-21 with a 58-yard drive in the fourth quarter, which culminated in Travis’ 4-yard TD throw to Johnny Wilson and a two-point pass.
• South Alabama 20, Louisiana-Lafayette 17: Diego Guajardo's final-play 43-yard field goal lifted the Jaguars (4-1, 1-0 Sun Belt).
The Ragin' Cajuns (2-3, 0-2) tied it with 42 seconds left on a 1-yard pass from Ben Wooldridge to Pearse Migl. It capped a 17-play, 82-yard drive that lasted over 6 minutes.
On the winning drive, USA converted two third-and-10 situations to reach the ULL 43-yard line. After a 17-yard gain from Carter Bradley to Jalen Wayne, the Jags called on Guajardo with 4 seconds remaining.
• Jacksonville State 35, Kennesaw State 28: Zion Webb fired 11 yards to a diving Sterling Galban in the back corner of the end zone in overtime and Jacksonville State then recovered a Jonathan Murphy fumble on Kennesaw State's first play to wrap up the Gamecocks' first win over the Owls in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener.
Jacksonville State (5-1, 1-0) outscored the Owls 18-0 in the third quarter and took a 28-21 lead, but Murphy tied the game with a 2-yard run with 3:14 left in regulation.
Murphy completed just 4 of 13 attempts for 44 yards and carried 39 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennesaw State (1-3, 0-1).
• Samford 34, Furman 27: Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a victory.
After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. Thomas' 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter stretched the Bulldogs' lead 27-17.
Hiers was 29-of-38 passing for 228 yards with two touchdown passes.
• Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27: Xaiver Lankford threw three second-half touchdown passes and Alabama A&M earned its first win of the season, holding off Bethune-Cookman in a SWAC battle.
Lankford finished 16 of 25 for 204 yards passing with an interception for the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1).
Jalon Jones paced Bethune-Cookman (1-3, 1-1), completing 24 of 38 passes for 353 yards and a touchdown. He added 55 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown run.
• Alabama State 16, Texas Southern 13: Ja'Won Howell scored on a 2-yard run with 7:27 remaining to lift the Hornets (3-2, 1-1 SWAC) past the Tigers (1-4, 1-2). Santo Dunn ran for 101 yards for ASU.
