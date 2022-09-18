BOONE, N.C. — Christian Horn caught a tipped ball at the 5-yard line and scored on a Hail Mary 53-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brice as App State stunned Troy, 32-28, in front of a sold-out crowd at Kidd-Brewer Stadium Saturday in the Sun Belt opener for both teams.
Leading 28-24, Troy (1-2, 0-1 SBC) forced App State (2-1, 1-0) to turn the ball over on downs with 1:44 to play in the ball game on the Trojan 2-yard line. Armed with two timeouts, App State forced Troy into a 4th-and-1 spot with 25 seconds remaining. The Trojans elected to take the safety and free kick to the Mountaineers with 20 seconds remaining.
Brice’s first three attempts fell incomplete before his miracle heave with two seconds remaining in the game. The victory comes one week after App State knocked off No. 6 Texas A&M and hours after the campus hosted College GameDay.
Kimani Vidal put the Trojans in front, 28-24, with 10:10 to play in the game as he capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, his first of the season and Troy’s fourth rushing score of the game.
App State's ensuing drive lasted 17 plays and covered 73 yards and 8:57 before Reddy Steward broke up Brice’s attempt in the end zone.
• UCLA 32, South Alabama 31: Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game and UCLA escaped South Alabama's upset bid Saturday.
The Jaguars looked to be in control of becoming the fourth Sun Belt Conference team in two weeks to beat a Power Five team, but were done in when a trick play went awry. The Jaguars tried a fake field goal with 2:52 remaining but Tanner McGee was sacked by Carl Jones Jr., giving the Bruins the ball at the 33.
UCLA drove 61 yards in 10 plays, culminating in Barr-Mira's second field goal of the day.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins start 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
• UAB 35, Georgia Southern 21: DeWayne McBride set career highs with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead UAB past Georgia Southern on Saturday.
McBride's scoring runs of 1 and 31 yards in the first half helped build a 21-0 lead. He added a 27-yard score in the fourth to make it 28-14 and a 4-yarder with 4:46 left to cap the scoring.
Dylan Hopkins passed for 125 yards and a touchdown for UAB (2-1). The UAB defense intercepted Kyle Vantrease three times.
• Austin Peay 28, Alabama A&M 3: CJ Evans Jr. and Mike Diliello rushed for 81 yards each to lead Austin Peay (3-1) past Alabama A&M (0-3).
The Governors' lead was just 7-3 entering halftime, but 21 unanswered points in the second half put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs.
Alabama A&M quarterback Xavier Lankford threw an interception and was sacked four times.
• No. 4 Michigan, Connecticut 0: Blake Corum matched a school record with five touchdowns, helping Michigan beat Connecticut Saturday for its third straight rout to open the season.
Corum started the scoring barrage with a 20-yard run on the game’s opening drive and had three 1-yard scores before halftime.
The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups.
• No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14: Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in the Huskers' first game following the firing of Scott Frost.
OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 win in 1990 and scored its most points in Lincoln in 43 all-time visits. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers. The next meetings are set for 2029 and '30.
The Huskers have lost 19 straight against Top 25 opponents.
• No. 17 Baylor 42, Texas State 7: Baylor beat Texas State on Saturday and avoided becoming another Top 25 team to lose at home to a Sun Belt Conference team.
Bears quarterback Blake Shapen took off to the right after the fake handoff, and past a over-pursuing safety, for that 35-yard touchdown that came right after Texas State (1-2) had closed to 14-7.
It wrapped up a nine-play drive after the Bears (2-1) started at their own 4
• No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20: Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Oregon over BYU on Saturday.
The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries for Oregon (2-1). Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix's touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1).
