CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Mack Brown's second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time.
Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 North Carolina outscored Virginia 21-7 after halftime to rally for a 31-28 victory Saturday.
Elijah Green scored twice and Josh Downs caught 15 passes, including a touchdown, for the Tar Heels (8-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 17 CFP), now 5-0 in league play for the first time since 2015, when they qualified for their lone appearance in the ACC championship.
Brown wanted to highlight a different 5-0: the Tar Heels' record on the road this year.
The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5), playing without three starting wide receivers, lost for the fifth time in six games and need to win their final three games to qualify for a bowl game.
• No. 2 Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7: Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ohio State overcame the ugly weather and a stiff challenge from Northwestern.
The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) came in tied with Tennessee in the AP poll and trailing only the Volunteers in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings. But what figured to be an easy win turned into a struggle.
Stroud, the Big Ten leader in yards passing, set a career low with 76. He completed just 10 of 26 passes in his only game this year without a touchdown throw.
• No. 7 TCU 34, Texas Tech 24: Derius Davis returned the first punt 82 yards for a touchdown, Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and TCU pulled away.
Davis caught one of Duggan's two fourth-quarter TD passes as the Horned Frogs reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010, a 13-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking.
The Red Raiders (4-5, 2-4) went ahead 17-13 in the third quarter on Tyler Shough’s 33-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman, but ended up falling to 2-4 against ranked teams in coach Joey McGuire’s first season.
• Michigan State 23, No. 14 Illinois 15: Payton Thorne threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Michigan State ended a troubling week where eight players were suspended for a post-game fight with Michigan last week by defeating Illinois.
The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) stopped the Illini five times on fourth down to end a three-game losing streak.
The eight Michigan State players were suspended for for the fight, which happened as both teams headed up the same tunnel toward their locker rooms.
Quarterback Tommy DeVito and the Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) stalled at the Spartans' 25 when time expired.
• Kansas 37, No. 18 Oklahoma State 16: Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
Kansas’ ground game led the way with 351 yards as a team with Neal setting career highs in both rushing and receiving yards against the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3).
• UTSA 44, UAB 38 (2OT): Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB to remain undefeated in Conference USA play.
Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth quarter, then found him again for a two-point conversion to put UTSA on top 31-17.
Harris was 22-of-31 passing for 285 yards for UTSA (7-2, 5-0).
Jacob Zeno was 27-of-38 passing for 332 yards for UAB (4-5, 2-4) with two touchdowns and an interception.
• South Alabama 38, Georgia Southern 31: Sophomore La'Damian Webb rushed for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns to rally South Alabama to a victory over Georgia Southern.
Webb carried 35 times to post his record total for South Alabama (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), surpassing the previous mark of 203 set by Tra Minter in 2018 against Coastal Carolina.
Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3) led 21-7 after one quarter
• Alabama State 37, Bethune-Cookman 22: Dematrius Davis threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and scored twice on the ground and Alabama State took control in the second half for a win over Bethune-Cookman.
Santo Dunn's 70-yard punt return midway through the third quarter and Davis' 32-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Hixon gave the Hornets (6-3, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good.
Jalon Jones threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and Que’Shaun Byrd ran for 102 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown for the Wildcats (2-7, 2-4).
• Troy 23, Louisiana Lafayette 17: Kimani Vidal ran 21 times for 117 yards — including a 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds to play — and Troy scored the final 23 points to beat Louisiana-Lafayette to win its sixth consecutive game.
Brooks Buce kicked a 37-yard field goal with 2:41 left that made it 17-all and the Troy (7-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) defense forced the Ragin' Cajuns to go three-and-out on their ensuing possession.
Ben Wooldridge scored on a 10-yard run that gave Louisiana (4-5, 2-4) a 17-0 lead in the third quarter.
• Samford 43, VMI 15: VMI got out to an early lead, but Samford outscored the Keydets 27-3 in the second half to pull away.
Michael Hiers was 30-for-38 passing 322 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-0 Southern Conference). Jaylan Thomas added 100 rushing yards and a touchdown to keep Samford unbeaten in conference play.
Seth Morgan threw for 213 yards and two interceptions for VMI (1-8, 0-6).
• Austin Peay 38, UNA 35: Mike DiLiello threw three touchdown passes and Austin Peay held off North Alabama 38-35 on Saturday night.
DiLiello's 68-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Stewart on the second play of the third quarter capped the Governors' run of 31 unanswered points.
Stewart and James Burns combined for 170 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Austin Peay (6-3, 2-2 ASUN).
ShunDerrick Powell had 207 yards rushing on 23 carries and a pair of touchdowns for the Lions (1-8, 0-5). Noah Walters finished with two touchdown passes and one on the ground.
