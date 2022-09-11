NASHVILLE — With Sam Hartman behind center, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson feels pretty good about his team's chances.
Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 45-25 on Saturday.
Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season.
“He’s played so much football and when he goes out there, he’s just got a command of things,” Clawson said. “And I think everybody else’s play kind of elevates with him. “He’s one of the premier quarterbacks in the country."
Hartman’s 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest (2-0) to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter. He found Christian Turner for a 2-yarder early in the second quarter, and then threw second-half touchdown passes to Taylor Morin and Cameron Hite.
A.J. Swann passed for two touchdowns for Vanderbilt in relief of Mike Wright. Swann also ran for a 2-point conversion.
Re’Mahn Davis had 18 carries for 87 yards for the Commodores (2-1), including a 2-yarder with 11:06 left in the first half that trimmed Wake Forest’s lead to 21-10.
The Demon Deacons went ahead to stay when Wright threw a pass to the left under pressure that was intercepted by Coby Davis and returned 31 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
• Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21: Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history. The Thundering Herd beat No. 6 Kansas State 27-20 in 2003.
The Irish (0-2) had a streak of 42 straight wins against unranked opponents snapped.
• Kansas State 40, Missouri 12: Phillip Brooks returned a punt 76 yards for a score, helping the Wildcats lay a 40-12 beating through a driving rainstorm on their longtime rival in their first meeting since 2011.
Deuce Vaughn added 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Adrian Martinez threw for 101 yards and ran for a score, and the Kansas State defense picked off Missouri (1-1) on four straight possessions in the second half to seal the win.
The Wildcats (2-0) picked off Brady Cook twice in the second half, then did the same to backup Jack Abraham, before Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz put his starter back in for the fourth quarter.
• South Alabama 38, Central Michigan 24: Carter Bradley threw three first-half touchdown passes, La'Damian Webb added two rushing touchdowns, and South Alabama defeated Central Michigan 38-24 on Saturday.
The USA defense, which held Nicholls to 165 yards in a 48-7 victory last week, kept the Chippewas under 200 yards through three quarters. CMU (0-2) rallied with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and finished with 338 total yards. The Jaguars (2-0) have gone over 500 yards in both their games.
• Washington State 17, Wisconsin 14: Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team as Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 on Saturday.
Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars (2-0) ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring.
Wisconsin (1-1) trailed 17-14 and faced third-and-6 from the Washington State 9 midway through the fourth quarter when defensive tackle Christian Mejia picked off a Graham Mertz pass before losing the football. Wisconsin recovered at the Washington State 20, but a personal foul on Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff after the play pushed them back to the 35.
• Texas Tech 33, Houston 30: Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech to a 33-30 victory over No. 25 Houston on Saturday.
A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.
After Houston's Bubba Baxa opened the second OT with a 20-yard field goal, Smith broke into the open field and ran untouched to the end zone, sending Texas Tech students and fans streaming onto the field.
Baxa kicked a go-ahead 35-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining in regulation after Gervarrius Owens returned Smith’s second interception to the Texas Tech 21 in the final two minutes.
• Iowa State 10, Iowa 7: Xavier Hutchinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers in the fourth quarter, completing a 99-yard drive to lead Iowa State past Iowa, 10-7, on Saturday.
The 21-play possession that started in the third quarter took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock, and helped the Cyclones (2-0) end a six-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes (1-1).
Iowa State survived three turnovers and two blocked punts to gain their first road win in the in-state rivalry since 2014, forcing three Iowa turnovers and holding the Hawkeyes to 150 yards of offense.
• Clemson 35, Furman 12: DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and the fifth-ranked Tigers took a big, first-half lead to beat FCS opponent Furman 35-12 on Saturday.
Uiagalelei led Clemson to touchdowns on his first five drives to take a 35-9 lead early in the third quarter. Uiagalelei did have a pick off a tipped ball with his team ahead by 23 points.
It was Clemson's eighth straight victory, longest among Power Five teams; its 35th straight win at home and 32nd in a row over Furman. Clemson improved to 37-0 all time against FCS teams.
