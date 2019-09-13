Alabama A&M at UNA

Kansas State at Mississippi State

Stanford at UCF

Alabama at South Carolina

Florida State at Virginia

Ohio State at Indiana

Clemson at Syracuse

Florida at Kentucky

Kent State at Auburn

NC State at West Virginia

--

Gregg Dewalt

UNA

Mississippi State

UCF

Alabama

Virginia

Ohio State

Clemson

Florida

NC State

Auburn

Last week: 7-3

Season: 12-8

--

Craig Thomas

UNA

Mississippi State

UCF

Alabama

Virginia

Ohio State

Clemson

Florida

Auburn

NC State

Last week: 7-3

Season: 15-5

--

Michael Hebert

UNA

Mississippi State

UCF

Alabama

Virginia

Ohio State

Clemson

Florida

Auburn

NC State

Last week: 6-4

Season: 14-6

--

David Elwell

North Alabama

Mississippi State

Central Florida

Alabama

Virginia

Ohio State

Clemson

Kentucky

Auburn

West Virginia

Last week: 10-0

Season: 18-2

--

Matthew Speakman

UNA

Mississippi State

UCF

Alabama

Virginia

Ohio State

Clemson

Florida

Auburn

NC State

Last week: 8-2

Season: 17-3

--

Jordan Campbell

UNA

Mississippi State

Stanford

Alabama

Virginia

Ohio State

Clemson

Kentucky

Auburn

NC State

Last week: 6-4

Season: 14-6

