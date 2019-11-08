Penn State at Minnesota

Florida State at Boston College

Vanderbilt at Florida

LSU at Alabama

UAB at Southern Miss

Tennessee at Kentucky

USC at Arizona State

Appalachian State at South Carolina

UNA at Monmouth

South Alabama at Texas State

--

Gregg Dewalt

Minnesota

Boston College

Florida

LSU

UAB

Tennessee

USC

South Carolina

Monmouth

Texas State

Last week: 6-4

Season:

--

Craig Thomas

Penn State

Boston College

Florida

Alabama

Southern Miss

Kentucky

USC

South Carolina

Monmouth

Texas State

Last week: 6-4

Season: 75-25

--

Michael Hebert

Penn State

Florida State

Florida

Alabama

UAB

Kentucky

USC

South Carolina

Monmouth

South Alabama

Last week: 9-1

Season: 73-27

--

David Elwell

Penn State

Boston College

Florida

Alabama

Southern Miss

Kentucky

Arizona State

South Carolina

Monmouth

Texas State

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 81-19

--

Matthew Speakman

Penn State

Boston College

Florida

Alabama

UAB

Tennessee

USC

Appalachian State

Monmouth

Texas State

Last week: 8-2

Season: 79-21

--

Jordan Campbell

Penn State

Boston College

Florida

LSU

UAB

Kentucky

USC

Appalachian State

Monmouth

Texas State

Last week: 6-4

Season: 69-31

