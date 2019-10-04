North Alabama at Hampton

Iowa at Michigan

Maryland at Rutgers

Auburn at Florida

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Air Force at Navy

UCF at Cincinnati

Michigan State at Ohio State

Tennessee State at Jacksonville State

Pitt at Duke

--

Gregg Dewalt

UNA

Iowa

Maryland

Auburn

Vanderbilt

Air Force

Cincinnati

Ohio State

Jacksonville State

Duke

Last week: 6-4

Season: 33-17

--

Craig Thomas

North Alabama

Iowa

Maryland

Auburn

Ole Miss

Navy

UCF

Ohio State

Jacksonville State

Duke

Last week: 8-2

Season: 39-11

--

Michael Hebert

North Alabama

Michigan

Maryland

Auburn

Ole Miss

Air Force

UCF

Ohio State

Jacksonville State

Duke

Last week: 6-4

Season: 36-14

--

David Elwell

North Alabama

Michigan

Maryland

Auburn

Ole Miss

Navy

Cincinnati

Ohio State

Jacksonville State

Duke

Last week: 9-1

Season: 43-7

--

Matthew Speakman

UNA

Iowa

Maryland

Auburn

Ole Miss

Air Force

UCF

Ohio State

Jacksonville State

Duke

Last week: 8-2

Season: 40-10

--

Jordan Campbell

North Alabama

Michigan

Maryland

Auburn

Ole Miss

Air Force

UCF

Ohio State

Jacksonville State

Duke

Last week: 7-3

Season: 34-16

