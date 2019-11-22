College Picks, Week 13

Harvard at Yale

Illinois at Iowa

Penn State at Ohio State

UCLA at USC

Tennessee at Missouri

TCU at Oklahoma

Louisiana Tech at UAB

Troy at Louisiana Lafayette

Texas A&M at Georgia

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

Gregg Dewaalt

Yale

Iowa

Ohio State

UCLA

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Lafayette

Georgia

Pittsburgh

Last week: 5-5

Season: 73-47

--

Craig Thomas

Yale

Iowa

Ohio State

USC

Tennessee

Oklahoma

UAB

Troy

Georgia

Pittsburgh

Last week: 9-1

Season: 89-31

--

Michael Hebert

Yale

Iowa

Ohio State

USC

Tennessee

Oklahoma

UAB

Troy

Georgia

Pittsburgh

Last week: 9-1

Season: 86-34

--

David Elwell

Yale

Iowa

Ohio State

USC

Missouri

Oklahoma

UAB

Louisiana

Georgia

Virginia Tech

Last week: 8-2

Season: 93-27

--

Matthew Speakman

Yale

Iowa

Ohio State

USC

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Louisiana Tech

Lafayette

Georgia

Virginia Tech

Last week: 9-1

Season: 94-26

--

Jordan Campbell

Alabama

Penn State

Auburn

Minnesota

UNA

Oklahoma

Appalachian State

Kentucky

Wisconsin

Utah

Last week: 9-1

Season: 84-36

