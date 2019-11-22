College Picks, Week 13
Harvard at Yale
Illinois at Iowa
Penn State at Ohio State
UCLA at USC
Tennessee at Missouri
TCU at Oklahoma
Louisiana Tech at UAB
Troy at Louisiana Lafayette
Texas A&M at Georgia
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
Gregg Dewaalt
Yale
Iowa
Ohio State
UCLA
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Lafayette
Georgia
Pittsburgh
Last week: 5-5
Season: 73-47
Craig Thomas
Yale
Iowa
Ohio State
USC
Tennessee
Oklahoma
UAB
Troy
Georgia
Pittsburgh
Last week: 9-1
Season: 89-31
Michael Hebert
Yale
Iowa
Ohio State
USC
Tennessee
Oklahoma
UAB
Troy
Georgia
Pittsburgh
Last week: 9-1
Season: 86-34
David Elwell
Yale
Iowa
Ohio State
USC
Missouri
Oklahoma
UAB
Louisiana
Georgia
Virginia Tech
Last week: 8-2
Season: 93-27
Matthew Speakman
Yale
Iowa
Ohio State
USC
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Louisiana Tech
Lafayette
Georgia
Virginia Tech
Last week: 9-1
Season: 94-26
Jordan Campbell
Alabama
Penn State
Auburn
Minnesota
UNA
Oklahoma
Appalachian State
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Utah
Last week: 9-1
Season: 84-36
