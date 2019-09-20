Michigan at Wisconsin

Tennessee at Florida

Auburn at Texas A&M

Southern Miss at Alabama

South Alabama at UAB

South Carolina at Missouri

Oklahoma State at Texas

Notre Dame at Georgia

UNA at Jacksonville State

Alabama A&M at Samford

Gregg Dewalt

Wisconsin

Florida

Texas A&M

Alabama

UAB

Missouri

Oklahoma 

Georgia

Jacksonville State

Samford

Last week: 7-3

Season: 19-11

Craig Thomas

Wisconsin

Florida

Texas A&M

Alabama

UAB

Missouri

Texas

Georgia

Jacksonville State

Samford

Last week: 7-3

Season: 22-8

--

Michael Hebert

Wisconsin

Florida

Auburn

Alabama

UAB

South Carolina

Texas

Georgia

Jacksonville State

Samford

Last week: 7-3

Season: 21-9

--

David Elwell

Wisconsin

Florida

Texas A&M

Alabama

UAB

Missouri

Texas

Georgia

Jacksonville State

Samford

Last week: 7-3

Season: 25-5

--

Matthew Speakman

Wisconsin

Florida

Texas A&M

Alabama

UAB

South Carolina

Texas

Georgia

Jacksonville State

Samford

Last week: 7-3

Season: 24-6

--

Jordan Campbell

Michigan

Florida

Auburn

Alabama

UAB

Missouri

Texas

Georgia

UNA

Samford

Last week: 5-5

Season: 19-11

