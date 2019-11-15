Alabama at Mississippi State
Indiana at Penn State
Georgia at Auburn
Minnesota at Iowa
UNA at Gardner-Webb
Oklahoma at Baylor
Appalachian State at Georgia State
Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Wisconsin at Nebraska
UCLA at Utah
Gregg Dewalt
Alabama
Indiana
Auburn
Iowa
UNA
Oklahoma
Georgia State
Vanderbilt
Wisconsin
UCLA
Last week: 7-3
Season: 68-42
Craig Thomas
Alabama
Penn State
Georgia
Minnesota
UNA
Oklahoma
Appalachian State
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Last week: 5-5
Season: 80-30
Michael Hebert
Alabama
Penn State
Georgia
Minnesota
UNA
Oklahoma
App State
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Utah
Last week: 4-6
Season: 77-33
David Elwell
Alabama
Penn State
Auburn
Iowa
Gardner-Webb
Oklahoma
Appalachian State
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Utah
Last week: 4-6
Season: 85-25
Matthew Speakman
Alabama
Penn State
Auburn
UNA
Oklahoma
Appalachian State
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Last week: 6-4
Season: 85-25
Jordan Campbell
Alabama
Penn State
Auburn
Minnesota
UNA
Oklahoma
Appalachian State
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Utah
Last week: 6-4
Season: 75-35
