Syracuse at Maryland
West Virginia at Missouri
Texas A&M at Clemson
BYU at Tennessee
Arkansas at Ole Miss
North Alabama at Montana
LSU at Texas
Stanford at Southern Cal
Southern Miss at Mississippi State
Chattanooga at Jacksonville State
Gregg Dewalt
Maryland
Missouri
Texas A&M
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Montana
LSU
Stanford
Mississippi State
Jacksonville State
Last week: 5-5
Season: 5-5
--
Craig Thomas
Syracuse
Missouri
Clemson
BYU
Ole Miss
Montana
Texas
Stanford
Mississippi State
Jacksonville State
Last week: 8-2
Season: 8-2
--
Michael Hebert
Syracuse
Missouri
Clemson
Tennessee
Arkansas
Montana
LSU
Stanford
Mississippi State
Jacksonville State
Last week: 8-2
Season: 8-2
--
Matthew Speakman
Maryland
Missouri
Clemson
BYU
Ole Miss
North Alabama
LSU
Stanford
Mississippi State
Jacksonville State
Last week: 9-1
Season: 9-1
David Elwell
Maryland
Missouri
Clemson
BYU
Ole Miss
Montana
LSU
USC
Miss State
Jacksonville State
Last week: 8-2
Season: 8-2
--
Jordan Campbell
Syracuse
Missouri
Clemson
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Montana
LSU
Stanford
Mississippi State
Chattanooga
Last week: 8-2
Season: 8-2
