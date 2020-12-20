What had been a silent three-day college football signing period for area players ended with a bang on Friday with two signing with Division I schools.
Hartselle defensive lineman Kelvin Morris signed with Tennessee-Chattanooga. West Limestone tight end River Helms put pen to paper to continue his career at Western Kentucky.
“This is a great opportunity for me to be playing Division I football,” Morris said. “This is amazing. I never really thought it would happen.”
Helms chose Western Kentucky after committing to Georgia Tech in October.
“I just felt like Western Kentucky was the best place for me,” Helms said. “I drove up to Bowling Green (Kentucky) last Saturday just to see the campus, and it just felt like the place for me.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Division I recruiting rules changed to eliminate official college visits for athletes and visits to high schools by college coaches.
Morris (6-foot-1, 250 pounds) played one season at Hartselle after transferring from Clay-Chalkville in Jefferson County. He made the most of his season with the Tigers with 99 tackles, 15 tackles for losses and 5½ sacks. Hartselle (7-4) advanced to the Class 6A playoffs.
“He plays with incredible energy and toughness,” Hartselle coach Bryan Moore said. “He’s a great person, and good things happen to good people.”
Morris was part of a three-man defensive front that gave the Tigers one of their best defensive lines in several seasons. Rounding out the trio were fellow seniors EJ Colbert and Seth Lockett.
“Making the move to Hartselle was a great opportunity for me,” Morris said. “I love the school and playing for the Tigers.”
The UTC athletic website, gomocs.com, says Morris will bring his “Alabama toughness” to the program.
“You need toughness to play in the defensive line,” Morris said. “I’m going to take my toughness up there and work to take somebody’s job.”
UTC competes in the Southern Conference with schools like Samford, Furman and East Tennessee. The Mocs went 6-6 in Rusty Wright’s first season as head coach in 2019. The Southern Conference is scheduled to play a spring schedule starting in February.
Holding 23 offers
Even after committing to Georgia Tech, the offers continued to come for Helms. Kentucky offered him on Nov. 2 to join the list of 23 schools that included Florida State, Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Louisville.
“Western was involved early in the recruiting,” Helms said. “It’s always been a good relationship with the coaches there.”
West Limestone (11-2) won the Class 4A, Region 8 championship and advanced to the state playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 1988.
Helms (6-5, 225) was a big part of the success with 38 catches for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns on 16 carries for 118 yards. On defense, he had 58 tackles with one interception. He also punted with 10 of his 33 kicks being downed inside the 20.
Tight end is the position the Hilltoppers have in mind for the three-star prospect. His athletic ability makes him a perfect fit for the tight end position in today’s college game. Western has a couple former tight ends playing in the NFL.
Tyson Helton is the Western Kentucky head coach. He’s the brother of Southern California head coach Clay Helton and the son of longtime college assistant coach Keith Helton. The Hilltoppers (5-6) play in Conference USA along with schools like UAB, Marshall and Middle Tennessee. They are scheduled to play Georgia State in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile on Dec. 26.
Western recently hired Zach Kittley as its offensive coordinator/quarterback coach. His background includes being an assistant at Texas Tech for Kliff Kingsbury when Pat Mahomes was the quarterback.
“I talked to him the other day and he said we’re going to the Air Raid offense,” Helms said. “He said I could be a big part of the change. That got me excited and helped with my decision.”
