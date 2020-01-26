ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over Michigan on Saturday.
The Illini (15-5, 7-2) moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten for the moment, and they extended their winning streak to six with a hard-fought victory over the Wolverines. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) has dropped four in a row and may have lost forward Isaiah Livers again to an injury.
With the score tied at 62, Illinois was able to run the clock down and isolate Dosunmu against Michigan's Zavier Simpson. Although the tenacious Simpson is one of the Big Ten's top defensive players, he is 5 inches shorter than Dosunmu, who was able to shoot over him.
Michigan had one more possession with under a second left, but the Wolverines didn't get a shot off.
Dosunmu finished with 27 points.
Simpson led Michigan with 17 points.
• No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62: Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson for its sixth consecutive victory.
The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry's two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead.
Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers (10-9, 4-5), who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29.
• No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79: Odi Toppin had 24 points and 12 rebounds and No. 7 Dayton pulled away after halftime and won its ninth straight game.
Jalen Crutcher added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (18-2, 7-0 Atlantic 10).
Jacob Gilyard scored 27 points and Nick Sherod had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Spiders (15-5, 5-2).
• No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60: Collin Gillespie grabbed a rebound and found Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the fast break for a dunk to turn back a Providence rally with 55 seconds left and No. 9 Villanova won its sixth game in a row.
Gillespie, who also hit a pair of free throws with 28 seconds to play, scored 18 with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East). Robinson-Earl finished with 17 points, making one of two foul shots with 13 seconds left to keep it a two-possession game.
Nate Watson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and David Duke had 11 and 10 for Providence (11-10, 4-4). The Friars have lost four of their last five games — with all of the losses coming against ranked teams.
• SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70: Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 and SMU used a late run to upset No. 20 Memphis.
Isiaha Mike scored 13 points, all in the second half, and Tyson Jolly finished with 10 as the Mustangs (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) won their third straight.
D.J. Jeffries led Memphis (14-5, 3-3) with 18 points while Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Tigers' second in a row and fourth in the last six.
• No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72: Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to send No. 24 Rutgers past Nebraska and raise the Scarlet Knights' home record to 14-0.
Rutgers had four double-digit scorers, with Akwaski Yeboah leading the way with 20 points. Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each had 12 and Montez Mathis 10.
Nebraska was led by Cam Mack with 19 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 17 points and eight rebounds. Myles Johnson had nine points on four-of-five shooting and 11 rebounds for Rutgers.
