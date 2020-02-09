It would be easy to chart UAB senior sharpshooter Rachael Childress’ impact on college basketball three points at a time.
Only a handful of college players, in fact, have been more successful at 3-point shooting than the former Lawrence County High standout.
Need statistical proof?
Childress is not only the active NCAA Division I leader in 3-pointers, but only seven players are ahead of her on the career list in that category. Childress, who has 396 career 3-pointers with seven regular season games and postseason play remaining in her college career, is already the career leader for UAB and Conference USA.
UAB head coach Randy Norton is well aware of those numbers. He’s the one who convinced Childress to commit to UAB during her junior year in high school and enjoyed a courtside view of her college accomplishments. But he suggests that a record book is not necessary to gauge what Childress has meant to the UAB women’s basketball program.
“Oh my gosh, she impacts lives on a daily basis,” Norton said. “She represents our program on and off the court. She’s a great ambassador for UAB. She’s a great role model for everyone, especially young girls who love to play basketball. As good of a basketball player that she is, she’s even a better person. That’s the coolest thing about her.”
For the record, the 5-foot-10 Childress also chose to skip the record book when asked about what she wants for her UAB basketball legacy.
“I want to be remembered as a good teammate and that I impacted people’s lives on the court and off the court,” said Childress, whose father, Shane, is a former head boys basketball coach at Hazlewood and Lawrence County.
The truth is that she’ll be remembered for plenty of accomplishments on and off the court after her UAB career is over. She was the C-USA Freshman of the Year, is headed toward a third consecutive All-C-USA first team selection and is part of the most successful four-year class in school history.
Her success is not a surprise to those who followed her in high school. In 2015, she was The Daily’s Volleyball Player of the Year. In 2016, she was The Daily’s Class 5A-7A girls basketball Player of the Year.
Norton said the key to her success is simple to pinpoint.
“She literally lives in the gym,” Norton said. “She’s one of those players we call a gym rat. It’s always nice to see it pay off for a kid who puts in the work. You reap what you sow. Rachael is one of those who just can’t get enough gym time. She grew up in a coach’s family. It really just paid off for her.”
Childress laughed when asked how many long-range shots she’s hoisted over the years.
“I’ve probably shot a million shots,” Childress said. “I feel like that wouldn’t even be exaggerating.”
What’s made her successful, though, is her willingness — and hard work — to become a complete player. Norton said Childress has added strengths to her game each season.
“I was watching some highlights from freshman year the other day and was just laughing about how far I feel like I’ve come,” Childress said. “That’s really thanks to my teammates and my coaches, who have brought me so far.”
Team success has also marked her time at UAB. The Blazers’ six seniors have been part of teams that won 70% of their games over the past three years, won at least 25 games in back-to-back seasons and claimed the 2017-18 Conference USA title. The Blazers (15-8, 7-4) had a six-game C-USA winning streak snapped on Thursday night at conference leader Rice but still are in position to fight for a top four finish, which would insure a bye in the first round of the C-USA Tournament.
“It just amazing to see the culture that we have change from freshman year to now,” Childress said. “After we leave, it will continue because we built a championship culture. A big part of it is because this group of seniors. We’ve been through so many ups and downs together. It’s cool to know that we were able to impact this program in that way.”
However, that won’t make her departure from college basketball any easier.
“I guess, right now, it’s kind of bittersweet,” Childress said. “I told one of my teammates this the other day, before every game, I’m looking around at everyone and really trying to soak in every moment. I guess that’s kind of where I’m at. This whole season has really been about embracing every moment, giving my best for my teammates and this program.”
