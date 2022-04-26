The Southern States Athletic Conference softball tournament begins Thursday at 10 a.m. at Decatur’s Wilson Morgan Softball Complex.
The tournament features eight schools from across the South, including Faulkner University in Montgomery, Mobile University, Stillman College in Tuscaloosa and Talladega College. This is the fifth season for the event to be in Decatur.
Four area players will compete. Playing for No. 1 seed Mobile University are Mackenzie Jackson of Hartselle and Sydnee Fitzgerald of Falkville. Decatur Heritage’s Brianna Cagle plays for No. 4 seed Faulkner. East Limestone’s Mallory Jo Mitchell plays for No. 7 seed Blue Mountain.
Thursday’s schedule has Mobile vs. Stillman at 10 a.m., William Carey vs. either Blue Mountain or Talladega at noon, Middle Georgia vs. either Blue Mountain or Talladega at 2 p.m. and Faulkner vs. Brewton-Parker at 4 p.m.
Play continues Friday in the double-elimination event with the championship game scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. The champion advances to the NAIA national tournament.
Daily admission is $10. A three-day pass is $25. Parking is free.
