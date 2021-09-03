Georgia hasn't fallen. It's fifth in the preseason Associated Press poll. It was fourth last year, third in 2019 and 2018. That doesn't reflect a plunge. It does, however, indicate the tiniest bit of slippage, at least in the minds of AP voters.
This isn't so much a dismissal — a top-five ranking is still a big deal — as a nod to reality.
In 2017, Georgia won the SEC East, the SEC championship game and lost the national title tilt in overtime. In 2018, it won the East, lost in a hairbreadth SEC championship game and finished fifth in the playoff rankings. In 2019, it won the East, lost to LSU by 27 points for the SEC title and finished a more distant fifth in the playoff ratings.
Last year, Georgia didn't win the East for the first time since 2016, Kirby Smart's first season as coach. It lost twice — Florida, the division champ, wound up losing double that total — but its best victory came over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs finished ninth in the CFP ratings, seventh in the final AP poll.
Given that Georgia saw the quarterback it expected to start in Week 1 opt out just after Labor Day; given that the Bulldogs would start three other quarterbacks over the first seven games; given the fits and starts inherent in the pandemic season ... well, finishing 8-2 while playing a regular season only against SEC opposition was an accomplishment.
It was not the accomplishment Bulldog Nation has awaited for 40 years.
In 2017 and maybe 2018, Georgia was good enough to win it all. It lost two games to Alabama in which the Crimson Tide — this still defies belief — didn't snap the ball while holding a lead. In 2019, nobody was beating LSU. Last year, nobody was beating what might have been the best Bama ever, although the Bulldogs were the one team to lead the Tide at the half.
You cannot look at Georgia's four-year body of work and see a program in retreat. Nobody has forgotten about the Bulldogs, though they could stand to send the nation a reminder. What was the last truly big game they won? Florida in 2019? The last win over Auburn that seemed a major deal was the SEC championship on Dec. 2, 2017.
Since 2016, Georgia is 22-2 against the SEC East, which says a lot about Georgia and even more about the East. Check the Bulldogs' schedule, and you'll find two opponents ranked in preseason. One is Florida. The other is ... well, you know.
A competitive loss in Charlotte to Clemson wouldn't rule Georgia out of anything. It's not a conference game, and almost everybody loses to Clemson. A victory would spawn declarations that the Bulldogs are back, though they really haven't gone away. Georgia is a slight underdog against the Tigers. If it wins, it won't be an underdog again until the first Saturday in December, if then.
The quarterback rotation that held Georgia back for much of 2020 is no longer a rotation. The playoff teams from last season are working with new No. 1s. JT Daniels is the reason this Georgia season seems promising in a way that the last two haven't.
Said tight end John FitzPatrick, speaking Monday via Zoom: "There's a sense of excitement around the locker room. We're ready."
Daniels called it a "huge stage." Even Smart went so far as to say, "Fans crave this kind of game. Coaches crave this kind of game a measurement."
The burden of proof falls on Georgia.
It's only one game, yes. For the Bulldogs, it's the biggest in a while. At the risk of sounding sophomoric, they need it more. They'll win 31-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.