Paul Newberry Three-peat

Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs hope to end this season with similar public displays of affection as the last two years. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ashley Landis

ATHENS, Ga. — When Larry Farmer walked into UCLA's Pauley Pavilion for the first time, his gaze quickly turned toward the rafters.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.