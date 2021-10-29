DETROIT — This is awesome.
No matter what side you are on.
Here you have Michigan football. Undefeated. Ranked No. 6 in the country. Coached by a guy who took a pay cut to keep coaching his alma mater.
And then you have Michigan State football. Undefeated. Ranked No. 7. Coached by a guy who barely moved in (he has coached just 14 games for MSU) and he is rumored to be a candidate for the LSU job.
The two teams will play on Saturday in East Lansing. And they are both ranked in the top 10? That hasn’t happened since 1964.
For just a second, we should appreciate that. It’s simply awesome. Both teams, both coaches, deserve all kinds of credit for having such a great start to the season.
East Lansing will be the center of the college football world on Saturday. Fox's pregame show is coming, so is ESPN's "College GameDay.”
“Huge game,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday.
No doubt.
For both teams.
“It’s elimination mindset,” Harbaugh said.
That’s an interesting choice of words. Because this will be an elimination game for U-M, one way or the other. The Wolverines have a chance to eliminate all the questions that remain about this team. Or they are gonna get eliminated from the conference race.
A must-win?
There is more pressure on Harbaugh to win this game than MSU's coach Mel Tucker.
Not because the Wolverines are favored to win, according to Vegas odds makers.
No, there is more pressure on Harbaugh because of the circumstances and state of the programs.
Tucker is in Year 2, trying to build something (let’s leave the LSU talk aside for the moment).
But Harbaugh is in Year 7 at Michigan, trying to hold onto his job.
Even though U-M has had a fantastic start to the season, this is as close to a must-win game for Harbaugh as you can get, other than playing against Ohio State. Because the ramifications are enormous.
“It means everything,” linebacker Josh Ross said.
Think about everything that hinges on this game.
First, think about everything that could go wrong for the Wolverines.
If Michigan loses Saturday and then drops another to Ohio State, Harbaugh will be in a precarious position.
Because you can’t keep losing to your rivals. Can you imagine the fallout if Harbaugh loses to Tucker for two straight years? In Tucker's first two years?
Fire up that hot seat in Ann Arbor.
Of course, that's just one possibility.
If Michigan can beat MSU, it could push the Wolverines to the next level. Hopes of a conference title will still be alive.
“I think it could really help propel us through the rest of the season," left tackle Ryan Hayes said.
In many ways, this is the real start of the season for Michigan. Everything else was just a prequel, not to mention significantly easier. The Wolverines have the seventh-hardest schedule left in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Huge game,” Harbaugh repeated.
You can only play who is on your schedule. Harbaugh should be given credit for getting his team to this point. But the real season begins Saturday for the Wolverines. And all the pressure is on Harbaugh to prove that this change is real.
Because if U-M loses to MSU and Ohio State, what has really changed?
This is an amazing opportunity for the Wolverines to climb to the next level.
But on the flip side, it could also be the start of the end.
Either way, something is going to be eliminated.
Either the doubt about this team.
Or dreams of something bigger.
