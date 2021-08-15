ATLANTA — It's not the case that this must be the year for Georgia football. Kirby Smart has built the program in the image of his old boss, Nick Saban.
The Bulldogs have yet to win big like Alabama, but they are set up to have a chance to do it for a long time.
The AJC examined the prolific football fundraising that makes possible Georgia's extravagant spending on facilities and staff. Smart's ability to sign elite player talent is second only to Saban.
If the Bulldogs don't end their national championship drought this season, Smart and all that money mean they should be in the hunt for many more years.
But so many things shout out that this should be the year Georgia finally wins it all again. Nearly everything is aligned for the Bulldogs to return to the playoffs after their one appearance in the 2017 season. I know we've been hearing that for a while about Georgia, but hear me out.
Georgia is one of the few contenders with a proven quarterback. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken knows how to utilize JT Daniels. Smart gradually has let go of his ball-control-and-defense formula in favor of a more modern approach.
The Bulldogs have a good running backs corps, of course. Smart's defenses always are elite, and he plugged holes in the secondary with transfers.
The only real negative for the Bulldogs is the ACL injury suffered by junior receiver George Pickens during a practice in March.
The Bulldogs have other good receivers and terrific talent at tight end. But Pickens is their top big-play threat and has developed a connection with Daniels. It will be a setback if Pickens can't play this season.
What's not to like about the Bulldogs other than that?
They rightly will begin the season as a top playoff contender.
Bookmakers have Georgia at 6-to-1 to win the title, same as Ohio State, with only Alabama (3-1) and Clemson (5-1) getting shorter odds. The Bulldogs are a good bet.
Alabama is, as usual, the main obstacle.
The Crimson Tide isn't on the schedule. Unofficially, Alabama is on it every season. The SEC championship game is Georgia's floor, and Alabama is usually there as West champion. The Bulldogs can't shoot for the playoffs and not think about Bama.
Smart told Georgia donors in 2018 that the Bulldogs were playing catch-up with SEC West teams in terms of investment in the program. That's no longer a problem. The Bulldogs are more than caught up with spending on facilities and staff.
The strong financial foundation is a reason why the Bulldogs are set up to be national title contenders for years to come. But this season should finally be Georgia's year to win it all.
