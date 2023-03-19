Dalton Bolon 031823

Dalton Bolon, who transferred to Charleston after four years at Division II West Liberty (W.V.), benefited from the NCAA's laxer rules and now has three different degrees. [NICK WASS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon, a 24-year-old senior in his seventh year of college eligibility, is not a big fan of the unrestrainable, uncontainable transfer portal that now runs non-stop throughout college basketball.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.