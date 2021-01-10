TUSCALOOSA — Alabama has faced Justin Fields before.
Granted, it was two years ago for just one play.
The Crimson Tide stuffed Fields on that fake attempt by Georgia in the SEC title game.
This time it’s a much different scenario.
Fields leads a high-scoring Ohio State offense into Monday’s national title game against the Crimson Tide. The junior transfer is one of the elite quarterbacks in the nation and is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback, behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, taken in the 2021 NFL draft.
“That team success builds around him,” Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II said.
That’s for sure.
The versatile Fields is the only player to throw a pass for the Buckeyes and has 1,906 yards with 21 touchdowns. He’s the third leading rusher with 316 yards and five touchdowns.
All that in just seven games.
It was in that seventh game where Fields did the most damage. Against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, Fields passed for 385 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards.
It was on a breakaway run that Fields was hit in the ribs and left the game for one play in the first half. He tossed a touchdown pass on the next play and finished the game despite being in intense pain.
“He wasn't going to come off the field, and that's just the way he's wired,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “You were going to have to pull him off the field.”
Don’t expect Fields to miss any of the action against Alabama. And don’t expect Day to reveal any injury details.
“I definitely expect him to play, but, yeah, we don't get into specifics on injuries,” Day said Monday. “We give our availability report at the end of the week, and that's always been our policy.”
The Sugar Bowl was Fields’ best performance of the season by far. It followed one of his worst efforts, a 22-10 win against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game. He had just 114 passing yards and was sacked three times.
Alabama is hoping for that version of Fields for the title game. But after seeing what Fields did against Clemson — with an injury to boot — the Crimson Tide is not taking the Buckeye playmaker for granted.
“He's got a tremendous arm. He's very accurate, as well,” Surtain said. “He can put the ball wherever he needs to, and he's very mobile in the pocket. He can beat teams in multiple ways with his arm and his legs, so he's a good player.”
