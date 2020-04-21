Louisiana Tech golfer Mac Murphy of Decatur has been awarded the Newcomer of the Year honors by the Louisiana Sportswriter Association.
The junior transfer from Calhoun Community College finished his first year at Louisiana Tech with an average round of 71.53.
"I'm pleased with the hard work Mac put in this year. He has really become a great player and was well on his way to having a great year when the season got cut short," said Louisiana Tech coach Matt Terry. “Mac was consistent all year and played well every round. I'm excited to see what the next year will bring for him as he continues to grow."
Murphy closed the season by earning Conference USA Golfer of the Week honors after carding a 211 (70-72-69) at the Tiger Invitational to finish in a tie for third. The performance was Murphy's second top-five finish of the year. He bookended the season with top-five finishes after placing second at the season-opening Jim Rivers Invite.
Murphy was also an All-Louisiana first team selection. He was joined on the team by Philip Barbaree and Garrett Barber of LSU, Guillaume Fanonnel of Louisiana-Monroe and Grayson Gilbert of the University of New Orleans.
