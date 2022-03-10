Decatur Heritage’s Brantleigh Williams signed Thursday to play basketball for Gadsden State Community College.
Williams was a force inside for the Eagles, averaging 10 rebounds a game while totaling 20 blocks and 38 steals.
Decatur Heritage advanced to the Class 1A Northeast Regional finals the last two seasons before losing to Skyline, which won the state championship in 2021 and was runner-up this past season.
Gadsden State is coached by Bryan Phillips. The Cardinals’ roster this past season included Hannah Cohn, who played at Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.