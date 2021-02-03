Jacksonville State University has hired Decatur native Greg Stewart as an assistant coach.
The former All-State defensive lineman at Austin in 1982 will be making his third stop at JSU in his coaching career. He previously was at JSU in 1989-1997 and 2000-2010.
Stewart played on two NCAA Division II national championship teams at Troy in 1984 and 1987. He has also coached at Delta State, Louisiana, Central Arkansas and South Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.