Former Austin lineman Deonte Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Brown (6-foot-5, 350 pounds) is the starting left guard for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The fifth-year senior has started all six games this season. He has 19 career starts in 41 career games.
It is believed that Philip Rivers is the last area player to participate in the Senior Bowl. He was the Most Valuable Player in 2004.
At least two Decatur High graduates have played in the Senior Bowl. Benny Perrin, who played at Alabama, was in the 1982 game. Bobby Freeman, who played at Auburn, was the Most Valuable Player in 1955.
The 2021 Senior Bowl will be played Jan. 30 at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
