Decatur’s Margaret Lucas has found a new team for her college career.
Lucas has joined the program at Martin Methodist College in Pulaski, Tennessee. She played her freshman season at UAH last spring. The school eliminated the program over the summer.
The Martin Methodist Redhawks compete in the Mid-South Conference, which is affiliated with the NAIA. The tennis team is coached by Bill Riddle.
“Having Margaret here to compete in the spring will substantially strengthen our team,” Riddle said. “We are excited to have her as part of the Martin Methodist family.”
Lucas was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019. She and her Decatur teammates shared the honor in 2017 when they won the Class 6A state championship. The other members of that team were Anna-Quinn Weaver, Anna Katheryn Layton, Katherine Scott, Beverly Fite and Dawson Fite.
