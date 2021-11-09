LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska ended weeks of speculation about coach Scott Frost's future, announcing Monday that he he will return for a fifth season with a restructured contract.
A few hours later, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches, effectively immediately.
Athletic director Trev Alberts said he has seen enough progress in the once-proud program to merit bringing Frost back.
The Cornhuskers are 15-27 and have never finished higher than fifth in the Big Ten West under Frost. The Huskers are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten games this season but have no losses by more than nine points against one of the toughest schedules in the country.
Details of Frost's new contract were not immediately disclosed. Frost originally signed a seven-year contract paying him $5 million per year. Two years ago, he received an extension through 2026.
• Gators fire 2 assistants: Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, parting with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina.
Coach Dan Mullen made the moves official Monday.
Offensive line and defensive struggles have been among the most glaring issues for the Gators, who have lost three in a row and eight of their last 10 against Power Five opponents.
Linebackers coach Christian Robinson will call the defense beginning with Saturday's game against Samford. Longtime Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni, a 72-year-old coaching veteran who had been Mullen's special assistant, will take on an on-the-field role.
Michael Sollenne, who has been with the team since 2020, will work with the offensive line.
Grantham and Hevesy were in the final year of their contracts at Florida. Grantham made $1.8 million annually, and Hevesy was getting $620,000.
• Raiders hire Baylor assistant: Texas Tech named Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach, though he won't take the job until the end of the season.
McGuire will be formally introduced today. He will immediately join the Texas Tech athletic department while Sonny Cumbie continues to serve as interim head coach for the three remaining regular-season games and any bowl appearance.
McGuire will not finish his fifth season with 18th-ranked Baylor.
• Huskies suspend coach: Washington suspended head coach Jimmy Lake for one game without pay following a sideline incident during the Huskies' loss to Oregon.
Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the interim coach for Saturday's game against Arizona State.
Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward and then shoved Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd just before the incident with Lake.
