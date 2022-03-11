TAMPA, Fla. — Hassan Diarra drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds left in overtime to give Texas A&M an 83-80 win over Florida in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.
After finding his driving lane cut off, Tyrece Radford passed the ball out to Diarra, who took one dribble to his left before his shot rattled through the rim. Diarra was a 17.9% 3-point shooter during the SEC season.
“Coach called a play, he drew up a play and he told ‘Boots’ they were going to tag off me and I would be open," Diarra said. “I was thinking if I shoot the ball I know it was going to go in. I got the ball, took one dribble and shot it.
"It went in. Thank God for it.”
That capped a wild finish that saw ninth-seeded Florida lead a total of 39 seconds, all in overtime, after closing regulation with a 21-8 run over the last five minutes.
Henry Coleman III had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Aggies (21-11) to their fifth straight win. Diarra and Quenton Jackson added 14 points each, Radford had 13 and Wade Taylor IV 10.
The eighth-seeded Aggies advance to play top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.
Kowacie Reeves scored 21 points and Niels Lane 16, career highs for both reserves, to spark the Gators (19-13). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 17 points and Colin Castleton 15.
Diarra's long 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer with 5:41 to play gave the Aggies a 62-49 lead but they wouldn't make another basket, missing just twice because they had four turnovers and went 8-of-9 from the line.
Diarra, who was 3-of-4 on 3-pointers, was 7-of-39 in 18 SEC games this season.
Reeves was fouled on a 3-pointer from the right wing with 36.6 seconds to go, and his four-point play made it 68-67. After two free throws by Taylor, Reeves hit a contested 3 from the left corner with 17.5 to tie it at 70.
Radford's contested floater in the lane bounced off the rim as time expired in regulation.
Reeves opened the scoring in overtime with a three-point play but Radford quickly responded with a 3. It wasn't until Fleming had a three-point play, followed by a difficult stepback jumper from the foul line with 48.6 seconds to go, that the Gators led again 80-78.
Florida forced a miss on the Aggies' possession but deflected the rebound out of bounds.
On the inbounds pass, Fleming and Radford collided with the ball going out of bounds to the Gators. On review, Fleming was called for a foul and Radford tied the game with 38.4 to go.
Fleming tried a stepback 3 from the top of the key but the ball stuck on the rim and the Aggies had possession with 17.7 to play.
• Mississippi State 73, South Carolina 51: Tolu Smith scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10th-seeded Mississippi State dominated the second half.
Smith was 8-of-14 shooting in collecting his fourth double-double this season for the Bulldogs (18-14), who will take on two-seed and ninth-ranked Tennessee in Friday's quarterfinals.
Iverson Molinar added 19 points though it came on only 6-of-20 shooting. Shakeel Moore added 12 points and five assists. Andersson Garcia had 12 rebounds.
Erik Stevenson scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers on 11 attempts, and had five assists for the Gamecocks (18-13), who had only four field goals in the second half. Devin Carter added 10 points. James Reese V, who came in averaging nearly 11 points per game, was held to two free throws.
• LSU 76, Missouri 68: Tari Eason led five players in double figures and fifth-seeded LSU used a big start to roll over 12th-seeded Missouri.
Xavier Pinson and Darius Days combined for LSU’s first 14 points and a 10-point lead, and when Eason hit a jumper with less than five minutes to go in the first half, LSU was up 34-9.
Days had 10 of his 16 points in the first half and Pinson had all 11 of his. Efton Reid added 12 points and Eric Gaines had 11 for LSU (22-10), which plays fourth-seeded and 15th-ranked Arkansas in the quarterfinals.
DaJuan Gordon scored 19 points, Trevon Brazile had 15 and Javon Pickett 14 for Missouri (12-21), which didn't get within double figures until scoring the last basket of the game.
