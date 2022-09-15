GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It’s difficult to truly gauge the Southeastern Conference’s tight-end talent through two weeks of the season.
There’s little chance the same will be said after two months.
The powerhouse league has arguably its deepest and most skilled tight-end group in years. The collection includes big-time playmakers and is sure to produce NFL first-round draft picks such as Kyle Pitts (Florida), Hayden Hurst (South Carolina), Evan Engram (Ole Miss) and O.J. Howard (Alabama).
South Carolina’s Jaheim Bell, Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Mississippi’s Michael Trigg top the list. They’re big. They’re fast. They’re versatile. And they’re hardly alone.
Here’s a look at the best of the SEC’s current crop, five of whom will share a field when South Carolina (1-1) hosts top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia (2-0) on Saturday:
--
Cameron Latu, Alabama
Latu was a safety blanket for Bryce Young last season. As a junior in 2021, he caught 26 passes for 410 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, as a senior, Latu should take on a bigger role.
He had to sit out the opener against Utah State and had just 28 receiving yards in a slow offensive day all around against Texas. But the 6-foot-5 tight, 244-pound tight-end has value as a run blocker as well as in the red zone.
--
Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner, South Carolina
Bell might be the most multifaceted tight end in the SEC, possibly in the country. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior from Lake City, Florida, lines up all over the field. He has four catches for 18 yards to go with 11 carries for 44 more. He also owns the top two receiving games by a tight end in school history: 136 yards against Vanderbilt and 159 against North Carolina.
“He’s a freak athlete,” teammate and fellow tight end Austin Stogner said. “You can really put him anywhere.”
The Oklahoma transfer landed at South Carolina along with quarterback Spencer Rattler. They already have chemistry, although Stogner has just six catches for 75 yards through two games. The 6-6, 251-pound senior from Plano, Texas, had 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores with the Sooners. And he enjoys blocking as much as anything else he does.
“It’s amazing; it’s an extra O-lineman on the field,” Gamecocks running back Marshawn Lloyd said.
--
Brock Bowers, Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington, Georgia
Anyone who watched the eventual champs play last season should remember Bowers. The 6-4, 230-pound native of Napa, California, burst onto the scene as a freshman, finishing with 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has five catches for 95 yards this year, getting plenty of time off during Georgia’s back-to-back blowouts.
Arik Gilbert appears to be the odd man out in Georgia’s ultra-deep position group. The former LSU starter and the No. 1 tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting class doesn’t have a reception while playing behind Bowers and Darnell Washington. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two TDs as a freshman with the Tigers before entering the transfer portal.
“It’s really based on Arik’s performance,” Smart said. “It’s not really based on those guys ... That’s all based on how he practices and how he carries over to game day.”
No one his size is supposed to move like that. But Washington has rare traits. The 6-7, 260-pound junior is a blocking beast as well as a threat to run by linebackers and post up — or leap over — defensive backs. He has four catches for 66 yards, well on his way to surpass his two-year totals of 17 receptions for 320 yards and a score.
“Darnell Washington is in the best shape he’s been in,” Smart said recently, adding the big man can play “harder for longer.”
