KNOXVILLE — An ESPN announcer has apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season.
Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon game between Missouri State and Grand Canyon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. An ESPN spokeswoman said the network would have no further comment.
Tennessee announced Saturday that Russell would be available to play in the Volunteers’ night game against Campbell.
Russell missed the Volunteers’ 10-0 win over Alabama State in the NCAA regional in Knoxville on Friday. Coach Tony Vitello said after the game that Russell was sick.
During a game telecast on Friday night, Eklund said Russell had failed a drug test. He did not cite a source for his information.
“It was pretty crazy, failed a drug test so Evan Russell is suspended for the rest of the season,” Eklund said on air. “So Tennessee is going to have the whole rest of the team tested tomorrow, or the NCAA is. So it’s going to be interesting to see if that’s just a one-player thing or if that is going to be throughout that entire program. Performance-enhancing drugs is what it was said.”
Tennessee spokesman Sean Barows said Russell was available to play against Campbell on Saturday, but he was not in the starting lineup. He entered in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement.
Russell used the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is in his fifth year in the program. Russell is having the best season of his career, batting .299 with 13 homers, 16 doubles and 43 RBIs.
The Volunteers are the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.
--
Vanderbilt avoids elimination
Spencer Jones had seven RBIs, Chris McElvain allowed one run with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings pitched and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt beat fourth-seeded New Mexico State 21-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination at the Corvallis Regional.
Dominic Keegan hit a sacrifice fly that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr. to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and Vanderbilt (37-22) led the rest of the way. Jones hit a three-run home run in the third and his two-RBI single in the fifth sparked a five-run inning that made it 9-1.
Vanderbilt plays either in the semifinals today.
McElvain (6-5) scattered six hits and a walk. Brett Hansen pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Commodores.
Kevin Jimenez hit and RBI single for New Mexico State in the bottom of the third.
Vanderbilt finished with 18 hits, including five doubles and four home runs. Jones finished 4-for-6 with two doubles and four runs scored and Parker Noland had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Keegan — who was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and was hit by a pitch — added four RBIs and scored three runs.
Jack Bulger and Tate Kolwyck each hit a homer for Vanderbilt.
--
Alabama State out
Leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson went 4-for-5 and scored four runs, Tres Gonzalez drove in four runs and Georgia Tech stayed alive in the Knoxville Regional with a 13-4 win over Alabama State on Saturday.
The Yellowjackets trailed 2-1 in the third when Gonzalez hit a three-run homer to right with two outs. Georgia Tech added four more runs in the fourth, starting with Colin Hall's leadoff homer to lead 8-2.
Georgia Tech (35-23) faces the loser of the Tennessee-Campbell game in another elimination game today.
Andrew Jenkins ripped a two-run double in the fifth for the Yellow Jackets and Gonzalez had an RBI single and Tim Borden III a two-run single in the seventh.
Chance Huff settled down after the first inning and went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits with eighth strikeouts.
Chris Lewis drove in two runs for Alabama State (34-25), which used six pitchers, allowing 16 hits with six walks but they struck out 13.
