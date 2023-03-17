NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Purdue Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday. [AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY]

 Michael Conroy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58 behind 19 points from Sean Moore and a relentless, hustling defense on Friday night.

