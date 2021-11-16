MIAMI — Butch Davis will not be back as Florida International's football coach in 2022, and the search for a new coach will not begin until the school's hiring of a new athletic director is completed.
FIU announced the decision on Monday night. The Panthers have two games left in Davis' fifth and final season at the school.
“We wish Coach Davis well in his future endeavors," university president Mark Rosenberg said.
The move was expected, given that Davis was in the last year of his contract and that the person who hired him — athletic director Pete Garcia — stepped down last week. FIU stunned Miami 30-24 on Nov. 23, 2019, and has gone 1-16 since. The lone win was against lower-division Long Island University to open this season.
The Panthers have been outscored by an average of 23.1 points against FBS competition this season, the fifth-worst mark in the country.
“Our search is underway for a new athletic director who will hire our next football coach," Rosenberg said.
Davis is 103-73 in parts of 15 seasons as coach at Miami, North Carolina and FIU, with six bowl wins. He also spent parts of four seasons as coach of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.