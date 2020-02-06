Former Austin running back Antonio Robinson is bringing his college career closer to home.
The two-time All-State selection has transferred to Alabama A&M after two seasons at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
Robinson placed his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal in December. That same month he enrolled at Alabama A&M. He is one of 12 players the A&M football program signed Wednesday.
Because Robinson is transferring from an FBS to an FCS program, he is immediately eligible to play.
The Bulldogs are looking to replace All-American running back Jordan Bentley, who graduated. Robinson is one of three running backs A&M signed Wednesday.
Robinson led Austin in rushing as a junior with 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns. In his senior season, he shared time with Asa Martin and rushed for 1,391 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had six touchdown catches.
