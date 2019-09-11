TROY — Troy senior quarterback Kaleb Barker is one of three players named the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Week for his performance during the opening week of play.
The announcement comes from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The Priceville native is now eligible for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, which is presented by the CoSIDA, The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.
After suffering the third torn ACL of his career last season, Barker made his return in Troy’s season-opening win over Campbell, 43-14. Barker completed 18-of-29 passes for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Three Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year winners will be recognized at a special ceremony during the College Football Playoff Semifinal in Glendale, Ariz.
Additionally, $30,000 will be donated in the names of the nine student-athletes selected as finalists to their school’s general scholarship fund, with $15,000 being awarded in the names of the three winners and $15,000 on behalf of the six named honorable mention.
