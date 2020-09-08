One day after being cut by Tampa Bay, former Austin player Josh Pearson was back with the Buccaneers.
Pearson, who starred in college at Jacksonville State, was cut by Tampa Bay last Friday. Each NFL team had to have its roster set at 53 on Saturday.
After the rosters were finalized, each team was allowed to build a 16-player practice squad. Tampa Bay then signed Pearson, who originally signed as a free agent after the NFL draft in April, to its practice squad.
Practice squads were expanded from 10 to 16 for this season to give teams more flexibility as they attempt to cope with COVID-19.
Teams are allowed to add two players from the practice squad to the game day roster each week. That expands the roster to 55 of which 48 can be active for the game. The promoted players can then revert back to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.
Former Athens star Quez Watkins, who made the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster, was placed on the Injured Reserve list Sunday. The wide receiver, who was a sixth-round draft pick out of Southern Miss, can return to the active roster after missing at least three games.
The NFL season begins Thursday. Tampa Bay is at New Orleans on Sunday. Philadelphia is at Washington.
