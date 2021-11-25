PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi still can't make up his mind.
Back in July, the longtime Pittsburgh coach thought the College Football Playoff should stand pat at four teams. Now, with the 20th-ranked Panthers assured of a spot in the ACC title game after wrapping up the Coastal Division title, he's not so sure.
“I’ve gone back and forth,” Narduzzi said.
With good reason. For the first time since the College Football Playoff was introduced in 2014, the ACC will be on the outside looking in when the final four is unveiled on Dec. 5 regardless of who walks off the field in Charlotte the night before with the league's championship trophy in tow, regardless of whether it's the Panthers, Wake Forest, Clemson or N.C. State.
All four enter the final weekend of the regular season with at least two losses. All four are well outside the CFP's top 10 with just two weeks to go.
While the wide-open nature of the ACC in 2021 may be good for the league over the long term — the ability for coaches to go into a recruit's living room and pitch the idea of playing in a league where a championship isn't Clemson's birthright but a realistic, tangible goal for multiple schools — in the short term, parity comes at a price. Literally and figuratively.
The ACC will take a modest $2 million hit for not placing a team in the CFP. It also won't reap the benefits of the weeks-long hype machine that leads up to the two semifinals on New Year's Eve and now must battle the perception that it's either in the midst of a “down” year or simply not that good in general, something that's dogged the wildly uneven Pac-12 for much of the CFP's existence.
Expanding the playoff to at least eight teams, with the winners of each of the Power Five's conference championships receiving an automatic bid regardless of their record, would make the hand-wringing over the ACC's status moot.
“I think (expansion) opens things up for other teams to have an opportunity to be in that (playoff) conversation for sure,” he said.
A conversation that — for this year at least — has largely gone on with the ACC failing to get a word in edgewise.
Clemson's early season struggles knocked them all the way out of the Top 25 for the first time in seven years. Wake Forest's flirtation with a perfect season has come crashing back to earth following losses to North Carolina and North Carolina State. Pitt's resume includes an emphatic home win over the Tigers but also a baffling home loss to Western Michigan in September that tempered any thoughts of crashing the CFP.
North Carolina was the preseason favorite in the Coastal Division. Now the Tar Heels need a win over the Wolfpack on Saturday to avoid a .500 season. Coach Mack Brown welcomes the league's unpredictability in 2021 but hopes it's just a one-off.
“We need to get it back where the winner goes to the playoff,” Brown said. “And that would be really, really important for us but Clemson’s got to stay strong. The rest of us need to keep stepping up.”
Whether being left out of the CFP — at least under its current format — is a blip or a trend that won't be known for at least another year. Yet the Tigers, who have ripped off four straight wins since falling to Pitt on Oct. 23, fully expect to have their issues weaponized on the recruiting trail.
“Obviously, I think people will try and negative recruit against it, but we’re not worried about that,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "Once people get here on campus, they’ll feel and see and understand why we’re built to win championships for the long run.”
— AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard, Hank Kurz Jr., Charles Odum, John Kekis and Pete Iacobelli contributed to this report.
